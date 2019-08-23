CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

560 FPUS56 KEKA 231014

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-240115-

Coastal Del Norte-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 81. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 67 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 58 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-240115-

Del Norte Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 93 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-240115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 83. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to

the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 55 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 73 55 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 69 56 70 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 55 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-240115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92. North wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 86 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-240115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 95 60 93 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 96 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-240115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 91 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-240115-

Northern Trinity-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 109. Lows

58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 60 93 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 100 56 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-240115-

Southern Trinity-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 106. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 97 54 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 96 53 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-240115-

Mendocino Coast-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 53 66 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 54 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-240115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 57 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 95 58 92 / 0 0 0

Willits 91 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-240115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 94 59 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-240115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 91 56 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-240115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

314 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 97 61 95 / 0 0 0

