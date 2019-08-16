CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

144 FPUS56 KEKA 160940

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-170045-

Coastal Del Norte-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 80. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 55 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 56 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-170045-

Del Norte Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 93 55 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-170045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 79.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 55 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 73 55 72 / 0 0 0

Eureka 72 57 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 74 55 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-170045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 93. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

76 to 91. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-170045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 101 59 102 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 57 95 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 96 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-170045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 54 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-170045-

Northern Trinity-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 101. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 57 94 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 102 54 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-170045-

Southern Trinity-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 97 51 97 / 0 0 0

Ruth 94 50 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-170045-

Mendocino Coast-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 70 54 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 55 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-170045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 91 55 87 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 95 57 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 93 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-170045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 97 57 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-170045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 93 56 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-170045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

240 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 82 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 101 61 96 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

