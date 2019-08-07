CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-080115-

Coastal Del Norte-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs 62 to 73. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Highs

63 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

62 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 62 / 0 10 10

Klamath 63 55 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-080115-

Del Norte Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 82 51 84 / 0 10 10

CAZ103-080115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

61 to 73. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

62 to 75. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 76. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 55 63 / 0 10 0

Arcata 65 55 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 56 66 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 65 55 66 / 0 10 0

CAZ104-080115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 70 to 85. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

68 to 83. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 51 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-080115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 90 57 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 53 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 89 55 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-080115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Chance of rain.

Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 83 50 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-080115-

Northern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 88 56 83 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 93 50 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-080115-

Southern Trinity-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 46 86 / 0 0 10

Ruth 87 45 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-080115-

Mendocino Coast-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 50 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 53 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-080115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 83 52 79 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 52 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-080115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 88 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-080115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 82 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-080115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

311 AM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 55 85 / 0 0 0

