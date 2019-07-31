CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-010145-

Coastal Del Norte-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 76. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 68 / 0 0 0

Klamath 71 56 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-010145-

Del Norte Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 78 to

93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-010145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 78. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 55 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 55 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 66 56 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 56 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-010145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92.

Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-010145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 60 92 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 92 56 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 93 57 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-010145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 88 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-010145-

Northern Trinity-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 96 58 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 95 52 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-010145-

Southern Trinity-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 86 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 96 49 93 / 0 0 0

Ruth 92 48 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-010145-

Mendocino Coast-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 52 68 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 53 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-010145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 54 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 52 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-010145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 86 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 54 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-010145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 53 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-010145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 94 57 90 / 0 0 0

