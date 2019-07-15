CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-160030-

Coastal Del Norte-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. West wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 64 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 55 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 58 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-160030-

Del Norte Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 79 55 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-160030-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 73. North

wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 75.

Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 55 67 / 0 10 10

Arcata 66 56 67 / 0 10 10

Eureka 63 57 64 / 0 10 10

Fortuna 68 56 69 / 0 10 10

CAZ104-160030-

Southwestern Humboldt-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows

51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 69 to 84. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-160030-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog

overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 88 60 88 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 86 56 86 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 58 87 / 0 10 10

CAZ106-160030-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 54 81 / 0 10 10

CAZ107-160030-

Northern Trinity-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100.

Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 89 58 90 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 92 51 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-160030-

Southern Trinity-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 87 48 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 84 47 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-160030-

Mendocino Coast-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 54 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 55 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-160030-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 82 55 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 83 55 84 / 0 0 0

Willits 82 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-160030-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 54 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-160030-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-160030-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

229 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 88 58 88 / 0 0 0

