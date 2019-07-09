CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
_____
576 FPUS56 KEKA 092209
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
CAZ101-101315-
Coastal Del Norte-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then
isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61. South wind around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. South wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
50 to 60. South wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 75. West wind
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows
51 to 61. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.
Highs 65 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog. Highs 65 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 56 65 55 65 / 20 10 10 0
Klamath 58 70 57 71 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ102-101315-
Del Norte Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then
isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 75 to 90.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 56 84 55 86 / 30 10 10 0
$$
CAZ103-101315-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows
51 to 61. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. West wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows
51 to 61. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 77. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. North
wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest
wind around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows 50 to 60. Highs 65 to 79.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
77.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to
60. Highs 65 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 55 75 55 75 / 10 10 0 0
Arcata 56 71 55 71 / 10 0 0 0
Eureka 57 70 56 70 / 10 10 0 0
Fortuna 57 73 56 71 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-101315-
Southwestern Humboldt-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around
10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
73 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 74 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 54 78 53 81 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-101315-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.
Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.
Lows 50 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to
61.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.
Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 61 89 59 91 / 10 10 0 0
Hoopa 57 88 56 89 / 10 0 0 0
Willow Creek 59 88 58 90 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-101315-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight.
Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
76 to 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 77 to 92.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 53 81 54 84 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-101315-
Northern Trinity-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
88 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 88 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 56 88 56 92 / 10 0 0 0
Weaverville 51 93 51 96 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-101315-
Southern Trinity-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
82 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 49 88 48 91 / 10 0 0 0
Ruth 46 84 47 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-101315-
Mendocino Coast-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 80. West wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs 68 to 83.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.
Northwest wind around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
Highs 71 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to
83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 54 65 54 66 / 0 0 0 0
Point Arena 54 63 54 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-101315-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
85 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 85 to 100.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 50 to 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 55 80 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Laytonville 54 82 54 85 / 0 0 0 0
Willits 52 80 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-101315-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
84 to 99.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
84 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 80 to
95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 53 84 52 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-101315-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
73 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight.
Lows 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to
60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 80 to 95.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 50 to
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 54 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-101315-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
309 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
83 to 98. Northwest wind around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs
83 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
82 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 58 86 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather