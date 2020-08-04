CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Tuesday, August 4, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;54;Calm;0;61%

Arcata;Cloudy;57;W;2;98%

Auburn;Sunny;68;E;5;42%

Avalon;Fog;59;SE;3;93%

Bakersfield;Sunny;71;W;3;41%

Beale AFB;Sunny;60;Calm;0;77%

Big Bear City;Sunny;52;Calm;0;43%

Bishop;Sunny;59;NW;5;43%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;Calm;0;32%

Blythe;Sunny;90;SSW;5;41%

Burbank;Cloudy;65;S;3;86%

Camarillo;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;62;SSE;2;97%

Campo;Sunny;56;NE;7;57%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;88%

Chico;Sunny;70;SE;7;56%

China Lake;Sunny;66;S;5;22%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;2;89%

Concord;Mostly sunny;60;S;15;86%

Corona;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Crescent City;Showers;59;SW;3;93%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;77;WNW;12;22%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;72;SW;13;39%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;81;ESE;7;78%

Eureka;Cloudy;56;WNW;2;96%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;59;SW;24;87%

Fresno;Sunny;70;NNW;5;48%

Fullerton;Cloudy;68;SSE;5;78%

Hanford;Sunny;64;Calm;0;64%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;66;N;3;83%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;61;W;7;80%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;81;ESE;7;78%

Imperial Beach;Showers;66;SSE;2;82%

Lancaster;Sunny;74;W;12;36%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;62;W;5;57%

Lincoln;Sunny;63;SSE;6;72%

Livermore;Mostly sunny;58;Calm;0;90%

Lompoc;Fog;55;WNW;6;96%

Long Beach;Cloudy;66;N;5;89%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;66;N;5;89%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;68;N;3;78%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;68;N;3;78%

Madera;Sunny;60;NW;5;77%

Mammoth;Sunny;61;NNE;5;66%

Marysville;Sunny;63;SSE;5;75%

Mather AFB;Sunny;57;SE;5;87%

Merced;Sunny;63;NW;3;69%

Merced (airport);Sunny;63;NW;3;69%

Miramar Mcas;Showers;66;S;2;83%

Modesto;Sunny;62;NNW;8;77%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;87%

Mojave;Sunny;77;NW;10;25%

Montague;Sunny;60;Calm;0;59%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;62;W;7;80%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;56;ENE;3;69%

Napa County;Cloudy;58;NNW;5;86%

Needles;Sunny;84;WNW;3;11%

North Island;Cloudy;64;S;6;93%

Oakland;Cloudy;60;SSW;4;82%

Oceanside;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;88%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;2;89%

Oroville;Sunny;69;E;5;60%

Oxnard;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%

Palm Springs;Sunny;85;SSE;6;27%

Palmdale;Sunny;71;SSW;8;36%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;56;NW;6;93%

Point Mugu;Showers;63;NE;3;90%

Porterville;Sunny;62;SSE;5;64%

Ramona;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%

Redding;Sunny;70;N;3;45%

Riverside;Partly sunny;64;W;6;86%

Riverside March;Sunny;62;WNW;3;85%

Sacramento;Sunny;61;S;6;83%

Sacramento International;Sunny;61;S;9;83%

Salinas;Cloudy;61;WNW;8;80%

San Bernardino;Sunny;67;WSW;2;81%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;59;W;8;87%

San Diego;Cloudy;64;S;6;93%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;86%

San Diego Montgomery;Showers;65;Calm;0;90%

San Francisco;Cloudy;58;SW;4;85%

San Jose;Mostly sunny;59;SE;6;83%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;59;NW;13;93%

Sandberg;Sunny;63;NW;3;42%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;65;ENE;1;89%

Santa Barbara;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;3;93%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;66;S;3;86%

Santa Rosa;Showers;55;Calm;0;100%

Santa Ynez;Showers;52;SW;3;100%

Santee;Showers;64;Calm;0;87%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;40;S;5;79%

Stockton;Sunny;63;WNW;8;75%

Thermal;Sunny;77;W;3;55%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;37;Calm;0;86%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;83;WNW;2;22%

Ukiah;Sunny;61;Calm;0;75%

Vacaville;Sunny;61;W;5;77%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;89%

Vandenberg AFB;Fog;54;N;10;100%

Victorville;Sunny;66;S;6;58%

Visalia;Sunny;62;S;5;80%

Watsonville;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

