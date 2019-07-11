CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;85%
Arcata;Mostly clear;56;E;3;95%
Auburn;Sunny;66;ENE;6;59%
Avalon;Clear;67;WNW;5;65%
Bakersfield;Sunny;71;NNW;3;60%
Beale AFB;Sunny;62;S;5;76%
Big Bear City;Sunny;41;Calm;0;70%
Bishop;Sunny;58;WNW;7;45%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;ESE;3;49%
Blythe;Sunny;82;N;3;20%
Burbank;Sunny;65;ESE;3;80%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;59;E;3;89%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;62;SSW;3;96%
Campo;Sunny;51;ENE;6;65%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%
Chico;Sunny;68;Calm;0;63%
China Lake;Sunny;69;SW;7;43%
Chino;Sunny;66;SE;1;69%
Concord;Clear;63;SSW;12;75%
Corona;Sunny;62;W;3;86%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;3;100%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;73;W;10;33%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;64;SW;8;44%
El Centro;Sunny;79;NW;7;15%
Eureka;Mostly clear;55;E;3;96%
Fairfield;Clear;60;SW;17;86%
Fresno;Sunny;70;NNW;7;56%
Fullerton;Sunny;66;Calm;1;77%
Hanford;Sunny;69;NNW;9;60%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;3;83%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;3;86%
Imperial;Sunny;79;NW;7;15%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;91%
Lancaster;Sunny;73;W;16;39%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;65;NNW;7;67%
Lincoln;Sunny;61;SSE;5;77%
Livermore;Clear;59;WNW;6;86%
Lompoc;Showers;56;W;3;96%
Long Beach;Sunny;65;N;5;80%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;65;N;5;80%
Los Angeles;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%
Madera;Sunny;61;WNW;5;80%
Mammoth;Sunny;52;NE;3;77%
Marysville;Sunny;63;SSE;3;77%
Mather AFB;Sunny;61;SE;6;80%
Merced;Sunny;64;NW;6;72%
Merced (airport);Sunny;64;NW;6;72%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;66;N;3;83%
Modesto;Sunny;66;N;3;62%
Moffett Nas;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%
Mojave;Sunny;73;Calm;0;33%
Montague;Partly sunny;60;NE;6;66%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;83%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;51;Calm;0;85%
Napa County;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;96%
Needles;Sunny;87;N;5;14%
North Island;Cloudy;65;NW;5;86%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;59;W;6;92%
Oceanside;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%
Ontario;Sunny;66;SE;1;69%
Oroville;Sunny;67;S;5;67%
Oxnard;Clear;60;Calm;0;86%
Palm Springs;Sunny;82;Calm;0;37%
Palmdale;Sunny;65;S;6;41%
Paso Robles;Clear;58;Calm;0;83%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;3;100%
Porterville;Sunny;64;S;6;67%
Ramona;Sunny;54;Calm;0;82%
Redding;Sunny;71;N;5;56%
Riverside;Sunny;64;Calm;0;67%
Riverside March;Sunny;58;Calm;0;71%
Sacramento;Sunny;62;SSE;5;83%
Sacramento International;Sunny;63;SE;7;80%
Salinas;Clear;58;N;7;86%
San Bernardino;Sunny;67;Calm;0;61%
San Carlos;Fog;59;WNW;6;87%
San Diego;Cloudy;65;NW;5;86%
San Diego Brown;Cloudy;61;Calm;5;100%
San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;93%
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;7;90%
San Jose;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
San Nicolas Island;Fog;57;W;15;89%
Sandberg;Sunny;66;NW;21;48%
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;89%
Santa Barbara;Clear;59;NE;3;89%
Santa Maria;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%
Santa Rosa;Mostly clear;55;S;3;92%
Santa Ynez;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Santee;Showers;61;Calm;0;100%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;45;S;3;85%
Stockton;Clear;65;NW;5;67%
Thermal;Sunny;88;NNW;12;24%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;93%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;74;W;7;29%
Ukiah;Clear;59;Calm;0;80%
Vacaville;Clear;63;SSW;5;80%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;80%
Vandenberg AFB;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%
Victorville;Sunny;62;SW;4;51%
Visalia;Sunny;67;NW;6;72%
Watsonville;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%
