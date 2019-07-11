CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;46;Calm;0;85%

Arcata;Mostly clear;56;E;3;95%

Auburn;Sunny;66;ENE;6;59%

Avalon;Clear;67;WNW;5;65%

Bakersfield;Sunny;71;NNW;3;60%

Beale AFB;Sunny;62;S;5;76%

Big Bear City;Sunny;41;Calm;0;70%

Bishop;Sunny;58;WNW;7;45%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;ESE;3;49%

Blythe;Sunny;82;N;3;20%

Burbank;Sunny;65;ESE;3;80%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;59;E;3;89%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;62;SSW;3;96%

Campo;Sunny;51;ENE;6;65%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Chico;Sunny;68;Calm;0;63%

China Lake;Sunny;69;SW;7;43%

Chino;Sunny;66;SE;1;69%

Concord;Clear;63;SSW;12;75%

Corona;Sunny;62;W;3;86%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;3;100%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;73;W;10;33%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;64;SW;8;44%

El Centro;Sunny;79;NW;7;15%

Eureka;Mostly clear;55;E;3;96%

Fairfield;Clear;60;SW;17;86%

Fresno;Sunny;70;NNW;7;56%

Fullerton;Sunny;66;Calm;1;77%

Hanford;Sunny;69;NNW;9;60%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;3;83%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;3;86%

Imperial;Sunny;79;NW;7;15%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;64;SSW;3;91%

Lancaster;Sunny;73;W;16;39%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;65;NNW;7;67%

Lincoln;Sunny;61;SSE;5;77%

Livermore;Clear;59;WNW;6;86%

Lompoc;Showers;56;W;3;96%

Long Beach;Sunny;65;N;5;80%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;65;N;5;80%

Los Angeles;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%

Madera;Sunny;61;WNW;5;80%

Mammoth;Sunny;52;NE;3;77%

Marysville;Sunny;63;SSE;3;77%

Mather AFB;Sunny;61;SE;6;80%

Merced;Sunny;64;NW;6;72%

Merced (airport);Sunny;64;NW;6;72%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;66;N;3;83%

Modesto;Sunny;66;N;3;62%

Moffett Nas;Clear;61;Calm;0;86%

Mojave;Sunny;73;Calm;0;33%

Montague;Partly sunny;60;NE;6;66%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;83%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;51;Calm;0;85%

Napa County;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;96%

Needles;Sunny;87;N;5;14%

North Island;Cloudy;65;NW;5;86%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;59;W;6;92%

Oceanside;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

Ontario;Sunny;66;SE;1;69%

Oroville;Sunny;67;S;5;67%

Oxnard;Clear;60;Calm;0;86%

Palm Springs;Sunny;82;Calm;0;37%

Palmdale;Sunny;65;S;6;41%

Paso Robles;Clear;58;Calm;0;83%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;3;100%

Porterville;Sunny;64;S;6;67%

Ramona;Sunny;54;Calm;0;82%

Redding;Sunny;71;N;5;56%

Riverside;Sunny;64;Calm;0;67%

Riverside March;Sunny;58;Calm;0;71%

Sacramento;Sunny;62;SSE;5;83%

Sacramento International;Sunny;63;SE;7;80%

Salinas;Clear;58;N;7;86%

San Bernardino;Sunny;67;Calm;0;61%

San Carlos;Fog;59;WNW;6;87%

San Diego;Cloudy;65;NW;5;86%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;61;Calm;5;100%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;93%

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;59;WNW;7;90%

San Jose;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

San Nicolas Island;Fog;57;W;15;89%

Sandberg;Sunny;66;NW;21;48%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;89%

Santa Barbara;Clear;59;NE;3;89%

Santa Maria;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%

Santa Rosa;Mostly clear;55;S;3;92%

Santa Ynez;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Showers;61;Calm;0;100%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;45;S;3;85%

Stockton;Clear;65;NW;5;67%

Thermal;Sunny;88;NNW;12;24%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;93%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;74;W;7;29%

Ukiah;Clear;59;Calm;0;80%

Vacaville;Clear;63;SSW;5;80%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;80%

Vandenberg AFB;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Victorville;Sunny;62;SW;4;51%

Visalia;Sunny;67;NW;6;72%

Watsonville;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%

