CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;72;N;5;32%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;4;88%

Auburn;Sunny;77;N;5;41%

Avalon;Cloudy;60;WNW;3;96%

Bakersfield;Sunny;79;Calm;0;35%

Beale AFB;Sunny;74;SSW;5;48%

Big Bear City;Sunny;70;WSW;7;24%

Bishop;Sunny;84;N;2;17%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;SSE;9;30%

Blythe;Sunny;97;N;6;14%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;70;S;5;63%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;59%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;72;W;10;64%

Campo;Sunny;82;SW;9;16%

Carlsbad;Sunny;74;WSW;10;55%

Chico;Partly sunny;73;N;6;49%

China Lake;Sunny;84;NW;6;23%

Chino;Sunny;74;W;4;59%

Concord;Sunny;69;S;14;54%

Corona;Sunny;75;NW;4;57%

Crescent City;Cloudy;59;SW;5;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;88;NW;8;17%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;83;SW;8;17%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;14%

Eureka;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;18;52%

Fresno;Sunny;78;E;3;39%

Fullerton;Sunny;73;SW;1;66%

Hanford;Sunny;79;N;3;35%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;7;58%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;63;W;7;75%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;14%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;SW;8;67%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;9;24%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;80;NW;7;30%

Lincoln;Sunny;75;S;7;43%

Livermore;Sunny;66;W;13;62%

Lompoc;Cloudy;61;WSW;12;77%

Long Beach;Sunny;74;SW;3;53%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;74;SW;3;53%

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;S;2;46%

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;69;S;2;46%

Madera;Sunny;76;N;5;41%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;71;W;3;34%

Marysville;Sunny;74;N;6;49%

Mather AFB;Sunny;72;SSW;8;52%

Merced;Sunny;76;W;6;42%

Merced (airport);Sunny;76;W;6;42%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;77;W;10;49%

Modesto;Sunny;73;N;6;45%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;N;9;60%

Mojave;Sunny;82;SW;9;18%

Montague;Mostly cloudy;72;W;6;39%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;63;WNW;9;64%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;49%

Napa County;Sunny;67;Calm;10;69%

Needles;Sunny;99;N;3;12%

North Island;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;63%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;9;81%

Oceanside;Sunny;74;WSW;10;55%

Ontario;Sunny;74;W;4;59%

Oroville;Sunny;74;N;5;51%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;8;63%

Palm Springs;Sunny;94;Calm;0;17%

Palmdale;Sunny;83;SW;9;25%

Paso Robles;Sunny;72;N;3;49%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;70;WSW;12;70%

Porterville;Sunny;77;N;5;46%

Ramona;Sunny;81;WNW;9;41%

Redding;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;47%

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;49%

Riverside March;Sunny;76;E;3;41%

Sacramento;Sunny;70;S;8;58%

Sacramento International;Sunny;70;SSE;5;60%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;W;12;64%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;78;E;4;42%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;72%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;63%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;W;8;61%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;72;SW;13;56%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;9;83%

San Jose;Mostly sunny;67;N;6;65%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;64;N;5;69%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;5;62%

Sandberg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;46%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;4;65%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;69%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;W;7;72%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;SW;9;70%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;67;S;5;60%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;72;W;8;56%

Santee;Sunny;77;Calm;0;46%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;68;NNE;9;32%

Stockton;Sunny;74;W;10;45%

Thermal;Sunny;94;ENE;4;22%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;Calm;0;24%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;87;WNW;3;16%

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;42%

Vacaville;Sunny;74;N;3;51%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;SW;3;59%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;N;6;87%

Victorville;Sunny;75;S;9;31%

Visalia;Sunny;77;N;6;44%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;75%

_____

