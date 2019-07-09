CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;72;N;5;32%
Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;4;88%
Auburn;Sunny;77;N;5;41%
Avalon;Cloudy;60;WNW;3;96%
Bakersfield;Sunny;79;Calm;0;35%
Beale AFB;Sunny;74;SSW;5;48%
Big Bear City;Sunny;70;WSW;7;24%
Bishop;Sunny;84;N;2;17%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;66;SSE;9;30%
Blythe;Sunny;97;N;6;14%
Burbank;Mostly sunny;70;S;5;63%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;59%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;72;W;10;64%
Campo;Sunny;82;SW;9;16%
Carlsbad;Sunny;74;WSW;10;55%
Chico;Partly sunny;73;N;6;49%
China Lake;Sunny;84;NW;6;23%
Chino;Sunny;74;W;4;59%
Concord;Sunny;69;S;14;54%
Corona;Sunny;75;NW;4;57%
Crescent City;Cloudy;59;SW;5;86%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;88;NW;8;17%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;83;SW;8;17%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;14%
Eureka;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;81%
Fairfield;Sunny;71;SW;18;52%
Fresno;Sunny;78;E;3;39%
Fullerton;Sunny;73;SW;1;66%
Hanford;Sunny;79;N;3;35%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;7;58%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;63;W;7;75%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;93;E;7;14%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;SW;8;67%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;9;24%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;80;NW;7;30%
Lincoln;Sunny;75;S;7;43%
Livermore;Sunny;66;W;13;62%
Lompoc;Cloudy;61;WSW;12;77%
Long Beach;Sunny;74;SW;3;53%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;74;SW;3;53%
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;S;2;46%
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;69;S;2;46%
Madera;Sunny;76;N;5;41%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;71;W;3;34%
Marysville;Sunny;74;N;6;49%
Mather AFB;Sunny;72;SSW;8;52%
Merced;Sunny;76;W;6;42%
Merced (airport);Sunny;76;W;6;42%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;77;W;10;49%
Modesto;Sunny;73;N;6;45%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;N;9;60%
Mojave;Sunny;82;SW;9;18%
Montague;Mostly cloudy;72;W;6;39%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;63;WNW;9;64%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;49%
Napa County;Sunny;67;Calm;10;69%
Needles;Sunny;99;N;3;12%
North Island;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;63%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;9;81%
Oceanside;Sunny;74;WSW;10;55%
Ontario;Sunny;74;W;4;59%
Oroville;Sunny;74;N;5;51%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;8;63%
Palm Springs;Sunny;94;Calm;0;17%
Palmdale;Sunny;83;SW;9;25%
Paso Robles;Sunny;72;N;3;49%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;70;WSW;12;70%
Porterville;Sunny;77;N;5;46%
Ramona;Sunny;81;WNW;9;41%
Redding;Mostly sunny;78;Calm;0;47%
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;49%
Riverside March;Sunny;76;E;3;41%
Sacramento;Sunny;70;S;8;58%
Sacramento International;Sunny;70;SSE;5;60%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;W;12;64%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;78;E;4;42%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;72%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;70;W;10;63%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;72;W;8;61%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;72;SW;13;56%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;9;83%
San Jose;Mostly sunny;67;N;6;65%
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;64;N;5;69%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;5;62%
Sandberg;Sunny;69;Calm;0;46%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;4;65%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;SSW;7;69%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;W;7;72%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;SW;9;70%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;67;S;5;60%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;72;W;8;56%
Santee;Sunny;77;Calm;0;46%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;68;NNE;9;32%
Stockton;Sunny;74;W;10;45%
Thermal;Sunny;94;ENE;4;22%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;Calm;0;24%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;87;WNW;3;16%
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;42%
Vacaville;Sunny;74;N;3;51%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;SW;3;59%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;58;N;6;87%
Victorville;Sunny;75;S;9;31%
Visalia;Sunny;77;N;6;44%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;75%
