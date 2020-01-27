w—team—geo—name

NFC 7 7 13 6 — 33 AFC 7 17 7 7 — 38

First Quarter

NFC_M.Thomas 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 5:03. Drive: 5 plays, 90 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Baker 15 interception return to NFC 10; Brees 11 pass to M.Thomas; Brees 59 pass to Golladay. NFC 7, AFC 0.

AFC_Roberts 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 pass to Andrews; L.Jackson 25 pass to Roberts; L.Jackson 16 pass to Doyle. NFC 7, AFC 7.

Second Quarter

NFC_Cooper 6 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 11:37. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: Wilson 20 pass to M.Thomas; Wilson 45 pass to J.Cook. NFC 14, AFC 7.

AFC_Andrews 3 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:35. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 34 pass to Doyle; L.Jackson 12 pass to Sutton; L.Jackson 11 pass to Sutton. NFC 14, AFC 14.

AFC_Doyle 13 pass from Watson (Tucker kick), :53. Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 00:58. Key Play: Watson 29 pass to Andrews. AFC 21, NFC 14.

AFC_FG Tucker 50, :00. Drive: 3 plays, 30 yards, 00:21. Key Plays: Watson 17 pass to Ma.Ingram; Watson 13 pass to Landry. AFC 24, NFC 14.

Third Quarter

NFC_F.Cox 61 interception return (Lutz kick), 7:37. AFC 24, NFC 21.

NFC_D.Adams 13 pass from Cousins (kick blocked), 2:57. Drive: 5 plays, 69 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Cousins 11 pass to D.Adams; Cousins 38 pass to M.Thomas on 3rd-and-3. NFC 27, AFC 24.

AFC_Chark 60 pass from Tannehill (Tucker kick), 1:37. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:20. AFC 31, NFC 27.

Fourth Quarter

AFC_Watt 82 fumble return (Tucker kick), 10:29. AFC 38, NFC 27.

NFC_D.Adams 4 pass from Cousins (pass failed), 4:37. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Cousins 13 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-2; Cousins 10 pass to Cooper; Cousins 11 pass to Elliott; Cousins 16 pass to Golladay. AFC 38, NFC 33.

A_54,024.

NFC AFC FIRST DOWNS 18 27 Rushing 1 6 Passing 17 21 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-8 2-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-3 3-4 TOTAL NET YARDS 382 452 Total Plays 49 67 Avg Gain 7.8 6.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 21 71 Rushes 4 20 Avg per rush 5.3 3.6 NET YARDS PASSING 361 381 Sacked-Yds lost 3-27 2-12 Gross-Yds passing 388 393 Completed-Att. 23-42 31-45 Had Intercepted 2 3 Yards-Pass Play 8.0 8.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 0-0-0 0-0-0 PUNTS-Avg. 2-41.0 1-42.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-1 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 128 52 Punt Returns 0-0 2-11 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions 3-128 2-41 PENALTIES-Yds 4-20 3-15 FUMBLES-Lost 3-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:17 34:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_AFC, D.Cook 3-17, Elliott 1-4. AFC, Ma.Ingram 5-31, Chubb 4-23, Henry 4-17, Jackson 2-6, Tannehill 5-(minus 6).

PASSING_AFC, Cousins 13-22-1-181, Brees 4-7-0-95, Wilson 5-11-0-78, Adams 1-1-0-34, Elliott 0-1-1-0. AFC, Jackson 16-23-1-185, Watson 14-20-1-148, Tannehill 1-2-1-60.

RECEIVING_AFC, Adams 6-61, Thomas 5-92, Golladay 3-109, J.Cook 3-84, Cooper 3-24, Elliott 2-15, Hooper 1-3. AFC, Andrews 9-73, K.Allen 4-50, Sutton 4-37, Landry 4-34, Doyle 3-63, Chark 2-67, Roberts 2-30, Henry 2-22, Ma.Ingram 1-17.

PUNT RETURNS_AFC, None. AFC, Roberts 2-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_AFC, None. AFC, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_AFC, J.Smith 9-3-0, Rhodes 4-0-0, Slay 3-1-0, Barrett 3-0-0, Griffin 3-0-0, C.Jones 3-0-0, Kendricks 2-4-0, Fuller 2-1-0, H.Smith 2-1-0, Z.Smith 2-0-2, Jarrett 1-2-0, Baker 1-0-0, Clark 1-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0, Jackson 0-2-0, Cox 0-1-0, Griffen 0-1-0. AFC, Adams 3-0-0, Gilmore 3-0-0, Humphrey 3-0-0, Haden 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, White 2-0-0, J.Allen 1-1-1, Campbell 1-0-1, Miller 1-0-1, Casey 1-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0-0, Heyward 1-0-0, Judon 1-0-0, Leonard 1-0-0, Atkins 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_AFC, H.Smith 1-36, Z.Smith 1-16, Baker 1-15. AFC, Thomas 1-41, Haden 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Jeff Rice, HL Michael Spanier, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Terri Earnie & Valenti Frantz.