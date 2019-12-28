YOUNGSTOWN ST. 83, IUPUI 73
Bohannon 8-10 2-3 18, Quisenberry 9-12 3-4 23, Akuchie 4-8 0-0 11, Covington 2-6 2-2 6, Bentley 0-4 0-0 0, Simmons 4-7 3-3 12, Cathcart 3-9 0-0 9, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Pedersen 0-0 2-2 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 12-14 83.
Burk 5-17 4-9 16, Weatherford 3-8 1-1 7, Goss 5-9 3-10 13, Minnett 6-13 0-0 16, Williams 4-8 4-6 14, Depersia 1-1 0-2 2, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Tyson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-58 12-28 73.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 41-38. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 9-22 (Akuchie 3-4, Cathcart 3-8, Quisenberry 2-4, Simmons 1-2, Covington 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Bentley 0-2), IUPUI 9-25 (Minnett 4-9, Williams 2-4, Burk 2-8, Jackson 1-1, Weatherford 0-1, Goss 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 33 (Bohannon 11), IUPUI 30 (Goss 18). Assists_Youngstown St. 15 (Quisenberry 6), IUPUI 18 (Minnett 6). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 25, IUPUI 16. A_868 (6,500).