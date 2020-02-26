XAVIER 78, DEPAUL 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|23
|5-7
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|11
|Reed
|34
|6-14
|1-2
|8-16
|3
|2
|14
|Weems
|34
|7-12
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|2
|16
|Coleman-Lands
|31
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|C.Moore
|32
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|12
|Lopez
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|0
|Ongenda
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hall
|10
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Williams
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron
|1
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Xidias
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-61
|3-6
|14-37
|14
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .475, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (C.Moore 2-4, Weems 2-5, Reed 1-2, Coleman-Lands 1-6, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Ongenda 4, Reed 3, Butz).
Turnovers: 21 (C.Moore 6, Coleman-Lands 4, Hall 3, Lopez 3, Reed 2, Butz, Ongenda, Weems).
Steals: 8 (Weems 5, Butz, Coleman-Lands, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|33
|3-4
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|1
|9
|Freemantle
|23
|5-11
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|11
|Jones
|29
|4-8
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|9
|Marshall
|36
|8-13
|4-4
|1-6
|6
|0
|23
|Scruggs
|32
|3-8
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|2
|12
|Goodin
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Tandy
|17
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|10
|James
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Moore
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cody
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrand
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Singh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|10-15
|6-24
|22
|10
|78
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Carter 3-3, Scruggs 3-5, Marshall 3-8, Tandy 2-5, Freemantle 1-2, Goodin 0-1, James 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Freemantle 3, Jones 2, Carter, Hanson, Marshall).
Turnovers: 14 (Marshall 4, Carter 3, Jones 2, Tandy 2, Freemantle, Goodin, Schrand).
Steals: 10 (Freemantle 3, Marshall 3, Carter, Goodin, Jones, Scruggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|36
|31
|—
|67
|Xavier
|44
|34
|—
|78
A_10,224 (10,250).