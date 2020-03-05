Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (12-18)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|31
|10-13
|4-6
|2-10
|0
|0
|24
|Lewis
|31
|4-10
|6-6
|4-9
|1
|0
|14
|Beverley
|31
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|10
|Hilliard
|35
|4-8
|3-5
|0-4
|5
|2
|11
|Van Leeuwen
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|1
|0
|Crowley
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Fredrickson
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Stapleton
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Stauffacher
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Gilreath
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Luehring
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pospisilova
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-10
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|13-17
|11-47
|22
|9
|71
Percentages: FG 45.763, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Beverley 2-4, Pospisilova 2-4, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-2, Gilreath 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Laszewski 3, Van Leeuwen 2, Beverley 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Hilliard 3, Lewis 2, Van Leeuwen 2, Pospisilova 2, Beverley 1, Fredrickson 1, Stapleton 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Beverley 2, Lewis 1, Hilliard 1, Fredrickson 1, Gilreath 1, Pospisilova 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (11-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrews
|34
|5-12
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|15
|Myles
|35
|6-11
|0-0
|4-11
|0
|1
|13
|Beasley
|22
|2-11
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Holesinska
|19
|0-9
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Terry
|25
|2-8
|1-2
|5-8
|2
|1
|5
|Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|0
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ephraim
|19
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|1
|Joens
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Peebles
|21
|3-5
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Rice
|16
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Waleski
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-67
|10-14
|15-38
|11
|15
|55
Percentages: FG 28.358, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Andrews 3-6, Peebles 2-2, Myles 1-1, Rice 1-5, Beasley 0-3, Holesinska 0-3, Terry 0-1, Edwards 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Myles 3, Terry 1, Ephraim 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Andrews 3, Terry 2, Ephraim 2, Beasley 1, Peebles 1, Rice 1)
Steals: 6 (Beasley 2, Myles 1, Terry 1, Ephraim 1, Rice 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Illinois
|11
|13
|15
|16
|—
|55
|Wisconsin
|11
|21
|20
|19
|—
|71
A_3,793
Officials_Amy Bonner, Gina Cross, Mark Zentz