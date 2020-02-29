https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-Jets-Stax-15094873.php
Winnipeg Jets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 29, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|55
|Mark Scheifele
|66
|28
|42
|70
|-1
|45
|10
|0
|6
|154
|.182
|F
|81
|Kyle Connor
|66
|32
|34
|66
|0
|32
|8
|1
|6
|218
|.147
|F
|29
|Patrik Laine
|64
|26
|33
|59
|4
|22
|7
|0
|1
|217
|.120
|F
|26
|Blake Wheeler
|66
|21
|37
|58
|-4
|35
|4
|1
|2
|172
|.122
|F
|27
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|66
|23
|29
|52
|9
|30
|3
|1
|4
|192
|.120
|D
|4
|Neal Pionk
|66
|6
|37
|43
|10
|32
|3
|0
|1
|158
|.038
|D
|44
|Josh Morrissey
|61
|5
|24
|29
|-4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|114
|.044
|F
|28
|Jack Roslovic
|66
|12
|16
|28
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|111
|.108
|F
|9
|Andrew Copp
|58
|10
|14
|24
|-3
|10
|1
|0
|5
|114
|.088
|F
|85
|Mathieu Perreault
|46
|6
|8
|14
|-9
|10
|1
|0
|0
|68
|.088
|D
|3
|Tucker Poolman
|52
|2
|11
|13
|-6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.033
|D
|7
|Dmitry Kulikov
|46
|2
|8
|10
|-2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.041
|F
|17
|Adam Lowry
|47
|4
|6
|10
|-3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.063
|D
|5
|Luca Sbisa
|44
|2
|8
|10
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|82
|Mason Appleton
|41
|5
|3
|8
|-8
|20
|0
|1
|0
|50
|.100
|D
|2
|Anthony Bitetto
|50
|0
|7
|7
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.000
|F
|58
|Jansen Harkins
|26
|2
|5
|7
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|D
|88
|Nathan Beaulieu
|33
|1
|5
|6
|10
|29
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.033
|F
|57
|Gabriel Bourque
|50
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.061
|D
|14
|Ville Heinola
|8
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|18
|Bryan Little
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.154
|D
|8
|Sami Niku
|17
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.000
|F
|38
|Logan Shaw
|34
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|37
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|D
|23
|Carl Dahlstrom
|15
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|19
|David Gustafsson
|22
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.250
|F
|48
|Andrei Chibisov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|12
|Dylan DeMelo
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|22
|Mark Letestu
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Joona Luoto
|16
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|73
|C.J. Suess
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|196
|349
|545
|-8
|504
|39
|5
|30
|2063
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|193
|323
|516
|-12
|589
|37
|3
|31
|2162
|.089
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|37
|Connor Hellebuyck
|53
|2971
|2.67
|27
|20
|5
|5
|132
|1643
|0.92
|0
|2
|0
|30
|Laurent Brossoit
|19
|987
|3.28
|6
|7
|1
|0
|54
|512
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4000
|2.82
|33
|27
|6
|5
|186
|2155
|.911
|196
|349
|504
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4000
|2.76
|33
|26
|7
|2
|182
|2049
|.905
|193
|323
|589
