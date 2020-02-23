Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020

Winnipeg Jets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 55 Mark Scheifele 63 26 40 66 -4 45 10 0 6 151 .172
F 81 Kyle Connor 63 30 33 63 -2 32 8 1 6 209 .144
F 29 Patrik Laine 61 26 33 59 6 20 7 0 1 215 .121
F 26 Blake Wheeler 63 20 36 56 -6 31 4 1 2 165 .121
F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 63 22 28 50 9 30 3 1 4 182 .121
D 4 Neal Pionk 63 6 36 42 6 30 3 0 1 144 .042
D 44 Josh Morrissey 61 5 24 29 -4 22 1 0 0 114 .044
F 28 Jack Roslovic 63 12 15 27 5 10 1 0 0 104 .115
F 9 Andrew Copp 55 10 14 24 -1 10 1 0 5 109 .092
F 85 Mathieu Perreault 46 6 8 14 -9 10 1 0 0 68 .088
D 3 Tucker Poolman 49 2 11 13 -5 24 0 0 0 59 .034
F 17 Adam Lowry 47 4 6 10 -3 18 0 1 1 64 .063
D 5 Luca Sbisa 44 2 8 10 1 37 0 0 0 49 .041
D 7 Dmitry Kulikov 43 1 8 9 -5 28 0 0 0 47 .021
F 82 Mason Appleton 38 5 3 8 -9 20 0 1 0 46 .109
D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 30 1 5 6 11 29 0 0 1 24 .042
D 2 Anthony Bitetto 47 0 6 6 3 25 0 0 0 48 .000
F 58 Jansen Harkins 23 2 4 6 0 5 0 0 0 14 .143
F 57 Gabriel Bourque 47 2 3 5 -2 7 0 0 0 31 .065
D 14 Ville Heinola 8 1 4 5 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100
F 18 Bryan Little 7 2 3 5 4 2 0 0 1 13 .154
D 8 Sami Niku 17 0 5 5 -2 12 0 0 0 27 .000
F 38 Logan Shaw 34 2 2 4 -1 0 0 0 0 18 .111
F 21 Nick Shore 34 1 1 2 -2 6 0 0 0 32 .031
D 23 Carl Dahlstrom 15 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 9 .000
F 19 David Gustafsson 22 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 1 4 .250
F 48 Andrei Chibisov 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 12 Dylan DeMelo 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 20 Cody Eakin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 22 Mark Letestu 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Joona Luoto 16 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 9 .000
D 62 Nelson Nogier 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 6 Cameron Schilling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 80 Michael Spacek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 73 C.J. Suess 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 189 339 528 -18 485 39 5 29 1972 .096
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 188 313 501 -1 570 37 3 30 2066 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
37 Connor Hellebuyck 51 2852 2.73 26 19 5 4 130 1584 0.918 0 2 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 18 922 3.32 6 7 0 0 51 475 0.893 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 63 3815 2.87 32 26 5 4 181 2059 .909 189 339 485
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3815 2.79 31 25 7 2 176 1959 .904 188 313 570