https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/West-Virginia-60-Kansas-53-15077094.php
West Virginia 60, Kansas 53
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (16-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|39
|5-10
|4-6
|3-6
|1
|1
|14
|Ejiofor
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|37
|6-14
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|1
|19
|Rudd
|18
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|Smith
|35
|3-12
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|2
|12
|Martinez
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|2
|Norris
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Deans
|30
|2-8
|4-6
|3-5
|4
|2
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|18-24
|9-36
|13
|15
|60
Percentages: FG 34.615, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .4 (Martin 4-8, Smith 1-4, Deans 1-2, Rudd 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Niblack 5, Deans 2, Martin 1, Martinez 1, Norris 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Niblack 4, Smith 3, Martin 2, Rudd 2, Ejiofor 1, Martinez 1, Norris 1, Deans 1)
Steals: 7 (Deans 5, Niblack 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS (13-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Carvalho
|26
|4-7
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|3
|10
|Stephens
|25
|0-5
|4-6
|2-7
|1
|2
|4
|Merriweather
|23
|2-4
|1-4
|3-7
|0
|2
|5
|Franklin
|34
|6-16
|0-1
|2-5
|6
|4
|12
|Thomas
|22
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Helgren
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Kersgieter
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Mitchell
|29
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|8-15
|15-41
|11
|21
|53
Percentages: FG 33.929, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (de Carvalho 2-4, Thomas 2-8, Kersgieter 2-5, Mitchell 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Merriweather 1, Franklin 1, Helgren 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Mitchell 6, Thomas 5, Stephens 4, Franklin 4, de Carvalho 1, Helgren 1, Kersgieter 1)
Steals: 8 (de Carvalho 3, Stephens 2, Mitchell 2, Franklin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas
|12
|14
|10
|17
|—
|53
|West Virginia
|4
|22
|16
|18
|—
|60
A_3,135
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Beverly Roberts, Felicia Grinter
View Comments