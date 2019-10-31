g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 7 241 33 58 8 1 11 32 27 61 .241
Taylor cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1.000
Soto lf 7 27 6 9 2 0 3 7 5 8 .333
Eaton rf 7 25 5 8 0 0 2 6 4 2 .320
Cabrera 2b-ph 7 21 1 6 1 0 0 3 1 9 .286
Kendrick dh-1b-2b-ph 7 25 2 7 0 0 1 3 1 4 .280
Rendon 3b 7 29 3 8 3 0 2 8 3 3 .276
Zimmerman 1b 7 24 2 5 0 0 1 2 4 8 .208
Suzuki c 3 10 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 3 .200
Gomes c 5 16 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Turner ss 7 31 4 5 1 0 0 0 3 7 .161
Robles cf 7 25 4 4 0 1 0 1 2 10 .160
Sánchez p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Suero p 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Ross p 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rodney p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Rainey p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Parra rf-ph 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Hudson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Guerra p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---
Doolittle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Corbin p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---

___

Houston
g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Totals 7 250 30 68 12 0 11 30 27 51 .272
Alvarez dh-lf-ph 7 17 2 7 0 0 1 2 4 2 .412
Marisnick cf-ph-pr 5 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 .375
Brantley lf-rf 7 28 3 9 0 0 0 2 4 3 .321
Gurriel 1b 7 29 3 9 2 0 1 5 2 5 .310
Altuve 2b 7 33 4 10 3 0 0 1 0 3 .303
Springer cf-rf 7 27 6 8 4 0 2 4 7 5 .296
Maldonado c 3 7 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 .286
Tucker ph 5 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 .250
Correa ss 7 27 3 6 2 0 1 3 3 9 .222
Reddick lf-rf 5 14 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 2 .214
Chirinos c 6 19 2 4 1 0 2 3 0 7 .211
Bregman 3b 7 29 3 6 0 0 3 8 2 5 .207
Urquidy p 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Rondón p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Pressly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Peacock p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Osuna p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
James p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Harris p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Greinke p 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Díaz lf-ph 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Devenski p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---
Cole p 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY Washington
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Doolittle 3 0 3 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Suero 3 0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Strasburg 2 0 14 1-3 12 4 4 3 14 0 1 2 0 0 2.51
Guerra 2 0 3 6 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Corbin 3 0 10 10 4 4 2 10 0 0 1 1 0 3.60
Scherzer 2 0 10 12 4 4 7 10 0 1 1 0 0 3.60
Ross 2 0 7 6 4 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 5.14
Sánchez 1 0 5 1-3 10 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 6.75
Hudson 3 0 4 7 4 4 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Rodney 3 0 2 2 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 9.00
Rainey 4 0 2 2-3 1 3 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 10.13

___

Houston
g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era
Rondón 2 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Urquidy 2 0 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00
Greinke 2 0 11 9 3 3 5 9 0 0 0 0 0 2.45
Peacock 3 0 3 1 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.00
Cole 2 0 14 11 6 6 3 15 0 0 1 1 0 3.86
Osuna 2 0 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.86
Harris 5 0 4 5 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 4.50
Smith 4 0 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 5.40
Verlander 2 0 11 12 7 7 6 9 0 0 0 2 0 5.73
Devenski 3 0 3 3 3 3 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 9.00
Pressly 4 0 3 3 4 3 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 9.00
James 3 0 1 2-3 2 4 2 3 5 0 0 1 0 0 10.80

___

SCORE BY INNINGS
Houston 841 421 523 30
Washington 310 251 1245 33

E_Marisnick, Bregman, Altuve, Turner, Suzuki, Soto, Rendon. LOB_Houston 117, Washington 106. 2B_Gurriel 2, Altuve 3, Springer 4, Correa 2, Chirinos, Soto 2, Cabrera, Rendon 3, Gomes, Turner. 3B_Robles. HR_Alvarez, Gurriel, Springer 2, Maldonado, Correa, Chirinos 2, Bregman 3, Taylor, Soto 3, Eaton 2, Kendrick, Rendon 2, Zimmerman, Suzuki. RBIs_Alvarez 2, Brantley 2, Gurriel 5, Altuve, Springer 4, Maldonado, Correa 3, Reddick, Chirinos 3, Bregman 8, Taylor, Soto 7, Eaton 6, Cabrera 3, Kendrick 3, Rendon 8, Zimmerman 2, Suzuki, Robles. SB_Marisnick, Brantley, Altuve, Springer 2, Tucker, Soto, Eaton, Turner, Robles. CS_Altuve. SF_Altuve. S_Osuna, Doolittle.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Alan Porter; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 2) Home, Doug Eddings; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, James Hoye; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Alan Porter; Left, Sam Holbrook. (Game 3) Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, James Hoye; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Sam Holbrook; Right, Doug Eddings; Left, Jim Wolf. (Game 4) Home, James Hoye; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf; Right, Gary Cederstrom; Left, Doug Eddings. (Game 5) Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, James Hoye; Left, Gary Cederstrom. (Game 6) Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Gary Cederstrom; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, James Hoye. (Game 7) Home, Jim Wolf; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, James Hoye; Right, Sam Holbrook; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:43.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:01.

T_Game 3 at Washington, 4:03.

T_Game 4 at Washington, 3:48.

T_Game 5 at Washington, 3:19.

T_Game 6 at Houston, 3:37.

T_Game 7 at Houston, 3:42.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43339.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43357.

A_Game 3 at Washington, 43867.

A_Game 4 at Washington, 43889.

A_Game 5 at Washington, 43910.

A_Game 6 at Houston, 43384.

A_Game 7 at Houston, 43326.