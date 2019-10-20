https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-St-Louis-Runs-14547542.php Washington-St. Louis Runs Published 8:14 pm EDT, Saturday, October 19, 2019 Most Popular 1 Darien mosquito tests positive for EEE; School district informs parents, will modify schedule 2 New Canaan nets three first-half goals and tops rival Darien 3 Graphic video appears to show Mexican drug cartel members blowing up man, child 4 Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival, a long-time town tradition, returns Oct. 19 5 Letter: Town not listening; newspaper failing to hold those in power accountable 6 Editorial: Petition Point Beach — compromise can return peace to a once-tranquil Darien oasis 7 PHOTOS: Darien families ‘Rise up’ against addiction for Shatterproof walk View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.