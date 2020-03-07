https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Capitals-Stax-15113278.php
Washington Capitals Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|74
|John Carlson
|67
|15
|60
|75
|12
|26
|2
|0
|6
|186
|.081
|F
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|66
|47
|18
|65
|-15
|30
|13
|0
|3
|305
|.154
|F
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom
|59
|11
|41
|52
|-2
|14
|2
|0
|0
|129
|.085
|F
|92
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|61
|19
|32
|51
|-3
|40
|6
|0
|0
|128
|.148
|F
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|67
|25
|26
|51
|3
|18
|1
|0
|6
|182
|.137
|F
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|67
|25
|22
|47
|3
|26
|10
|0
|4
|130
|.192
|F
|43
|Tom Wilson
|66
|21
|22
|43
|-5
|91
|5
|1
|5
|153
|.137
|F
|20
|Lars Eller
|67
|16
|23
|39
|3
|48
|2
|1
|1
|148
|.108
|D
|9
|Dmitry Orlov
|67
|3
|23
|26
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|103
|.029
|F
|62
|Carl Hagelin
|56
|8
|16
|24
|12
|14
|0
|1
|2
|102
|.078
|F
|14
|Richard Panik
|57
|8
|12
|20
|14
|34
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.123
|D
|6
|Michal Kempny
|56
|3
|15
|18
|15
|22
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.045
|D
|33
|Radko Gudas
|63
|2
|13
|15
|15
|40
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.022
|F
|21
|Garnet Hathaway
|64
|9
|6
|15
|4
|79
|0
|0
|1
|74
|.122
|F
|26
|Nic Dowd
|54
|5
|7
|12
|8
|28
|0
|2
|1
|48
|.104
|F
|28
|Brendan Leipsic
|61
|3
|8
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|72
|Travis Boyd
|24
|3
|7
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|34
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|62
|2
|7
|9
|8
|41
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.043
|D
|3
|Nick Jensen
|66
|0
|7
|7
|-1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.000
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|D
|42
|Martin Fehervary
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|8
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|78
|Tyler Lewington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Beck Malenstyn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|229
|371
|600
|87
|679
|42
|5
|36
|2143
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|208
|347
|555
|-114
|648
|40
|9
|25
|2030
|.102
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Braden Holtby
|46
|2618
|3.16
|24
|14
|5
|0
|138
|1331
|0.896
|0
|1
|4
|30
|Ilya Samsonov
|26
|1411
|2.55
|16
|6
|2
|1
|60
|689
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|67
|4073
|2.96
|40
|20
|7
|1
|198
|2020
|.898
|229
|371
|679
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|67
|4073
|3.18
|27
|30
|10
|2
|213
|2127
|.893
|208
|347
|648
