Wake Forest 83, North Carolina 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (15-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morra
|35
|8-10
|3-6
|6-9
|2
|2
|19
|Raca
|40
|10-20
|4-7
|6-13
|1
|1
|27
|Conti
|36
|4-12
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|Scruggs
|32
|1-7
|2-2
|1-6
|3
|1
|4
|Sharp
|38
|5-12
|6-6
|5-10
|3
|2
|19
|Banks
|5
|1-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Harrison
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|17-23
|20-47
|11
|16
|83
Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Raca 3-5, Sharp 3-7, Conti 2-2, Scruggs 0-2, Harrison 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Morra 1, Conti 1, Scruggs 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Conti 6, Raca 3, Sharp 2, Morra 1, Harrison 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Scruggs 2, Morra 1, Conti 1, Sharp 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (16-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tshitenge
|28
|3-6
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Bailey
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|4
|4
|Bennett
|40
|9-17
|5-5
|0-0
|7
|2
|26
|Koenen
|34
|8-14
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|5
|19
|Muhammad
|34
|5-15
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|4
|13
|Church
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Daniel
|15
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Duckett
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberts
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|13-15
|5-22
|12
|20
|73
Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Bennett 3-5, Muhammad 3-6, Koenen 2-4, Church 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Koenen 2, Tshitenge 1, Bennett 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Bailey 3, Muhammad 3, Bennett 2, Koenen 2)
Steals: 9 (Bailey 2, Koenen 2, Daniel 2, Bennett 1, Muhammad 1, Tucker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wake Forest
|20
|17
|24
|22
|—
|83
|North Carolina
|17
|18
|21
|17
|—
|73
A_2,795
Officials_Karen Preato, Jeffrey Smith, Talisa Green
