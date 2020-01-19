https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/WRIGHT-ST-79-YOUNGSTOWN-ST-72-14987150.php
WRIGHT ST. 79, YOUNGSTOWN ST. 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YOUNGSTOWN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cathcart
|35
|8-17
|4-4
|4-6
|1
|3
|21
|Quisenberry
|35
|5-16
|7-8
|1-3
|6
|4
|19
|Bohannon
|32
|7-12
|3-4
|4-8
|3
|2
|17
|Covington
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|Akuchie
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|3
|Thomas
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|5-12
|1
|2
|4
|Simmons
|17
|1-2
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Morgan
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Bentley
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-69
|16-18
|15-42
|14
|22
|72
Percentages: FG .377, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Quisenberry 2-7, Akuchie 1-4, Cathcart 1-4, Simmons 0-1, Covington 0-2, Morgan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).
Turnovers: 11 (Bohannon 3, Cathcart 3, Quisenberry 2, Bentley, Morgan, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Cathcart 2, Quisenberry 2, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WRIGHT ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|36
|2-8
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|7
|Holden
|35
|3-5
|1-4
|5-13
|2
|2
|8
|Gentry
|31
|4-9
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|11
|Love
|30
|8-21
|5-9
|6-9
|0
|3
|21
|Wampler
|27
|5-12
|5-6
|2-2
|0
|2
|16
|Calvin
|17
|2-5
|3-5
|0-3
|2
|2
|8
|Ash
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Basile
|12
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|27-66
|20-30
|14-38
|12
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .409, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Holden 1-1, Wampler 1-2, Calvin 1-3, Hall 1-3, Gentry 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Holden 2, Love 2, Ash, Basile).
Turnovers: 6 (Hall 3, Basile 2, Holden).
Steals: 6 (Ash, Calvin, Gentry, Hall, Holden, Love).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Youngstown St.
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Wright St.
|37
|42
|—
|79
A_5,474 (10,400).
