WOFFORD 66, VMI 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evee
|32
|2-9
|6-8
|1-5
|1
|2
|12
|Parham
|30
|7-15
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|16
|Curfman
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|3
|Gilkeson
|28
|5-13
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|13
|Conway
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Tang
|21
|1-3
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Miller
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Stephens
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Lewis
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Creammer
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-54
|9-14
|4-27
|8
|14
|54
Percentages: FG .352, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Evee 2-6, Parham 2-6, Gilkeson 2-7, Curfman 1-3, Miller 0-1, Conway 0-2, Tang 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller).
Turnovers: 13 (Parham 5, Evee 2, Gilkeson 2, Lewis 2, Tang 2).
Steals: 5 (Lewis 2, Parham 2, Gilkeson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hoover
|36
|5-14
|3-3
|0-3
|2
|0
|14
|Murphy
|34
|2-7
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|6
|Stumpe
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|6
|Hollowell
|24
|4-11
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|12
|Jones
|23
|5-6
|5-6
|5-10
|1
|3
|15
|Goodwin
|17
|5-5
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|10
|Bigelow
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|0
|Larson
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|0
|Theme-Love
|8
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Richardson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|10-13
|7-35
|13
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .429, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hollowell 4-9, Stumpe 2-4, Theme-Love 1-1, Hoover 1-8, Richardson 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Murphy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Stumpe).
Turnovers: 12 (Murphy 4, Hollowell 3, Jones 2, Bigelow, Goodwin, Larson).
Steals: 4 (Hollowell, Murphy, Stumpe, Theme-Love).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VMI
|27
|27
|—
|54
|Wofford
|39
|27
|—
|66
A_1,487 (3,500).
