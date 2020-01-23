FG FT Reb
VMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Evee 32 2-9 6-8 1-5 1 2 12
Parham 30 7-15 0-0 0-5 1 0 16
Curfman 28 1-5 0-0 1-6 1 0 3
Gilkeson 28 5-13 1-2 0-1 2 4 13
Conway 21 0-3 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
Tang 21 1-3 2-4 0-2 0 2 4
Miller 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Stephens 11 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Lewis 10 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Creammer 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-54 9-14 4-27 8 14 54

Percentages: FG .352, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Evee 2-6, Parham 2-6, Gilkeson 2-7, Curfman 1-3, Miller 0-1, Conway 0-2, Tang 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Miller).

Turnovers: 13 (Parham 5, Evee 2, Gilkeson 2, Lewis 2, Tang 2).

Steals: 5 (Lewis 2, Parham 2, Gilkeson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hoover 36 5-14 3-3 0-3 2 0 14
Murphy 34 2-7 2-2 0-4 4 2 6
Stumpe 25 2-4 0-0 1-6 1 1 6
Hollowell 24 4-11 0-0 0-4 1 1 12
Jones 23 5-6 5-6 5-10 1 3 15
Goodwin 17 5-5 0-2 0-1 0 3 10
Bigelow 15 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 3 0
Larson 13 0-1 0-0 0-3 2 3 0
Theme-Love 8 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Richardson 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 10-13 7-35 13 16 66

Percentages: FG .429, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hollowell 4-9, Stumpe 2-4, Theme-Love 1-1, Hoover 1-8, Richardson 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Murphy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 2, Stumpe).

Turnovers: 12 (Murphy 4, Hollowell 3, Jones 2, Bigelow, Goodwin, Larson).

Steals: 4 (Hollowell, Murphy, Stumpe, Theme-Love).

Technical Fouls: None.

VMI 27 27 54
Wofford 39 27 66

A_1,487 (3,500).