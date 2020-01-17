https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/WILLIAM-MARY-77-DELAWARE-68-14982276.php
WILLIAM & MARY 77, DELAWARE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Loewe
|33
|3-6
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|9
|Knight
|32
|6-18
|11-12
|7-14
|2
|2
|25
|Scott
|32
|2-8
|0-1
|0-0
|7
|3
|5
|Van Vliet
|31
|2-9
|4-4
|2-11
|3
|0
|8
|Hamilton
|30
|2-7
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Ayesa
|18
|5-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|14
|Blair
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Hermanovskis
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|20-23
|11-35
|13
|12
|77
Percentages: FG .407, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ayesa 4-4, Knight 2-6, Hermanovskis 1-1, Loewe 1-3, Scott 1-5, Blair 0-1, Van Vliet 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hamilton, Knight).
Turnovers: 7 (Scott 3, Knight 2, Loewe, Van Vliet).
Steals: 6 (Knight 3, Hermanovskis, Loewe, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Darling
|40
|5-13
|1-1
|0-8
|3
|1
|13
|Allen
|37
|5-16
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|17
|Anderson
|37
|9-17
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|1
|25
|Mutts
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|0
|Goss
|23
|1-1
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|3
|Painter
|18
|4-5
|0-1
|4-9
|0
|3
|8
|Asamoah
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cushing
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|McCoy
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|7-11
|8-29
|10
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Anderson 5-8, Allen 4-11, Darling 2-6, Cushing 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson 2, Painter).
Turnovers: 15 (Allen 3, Anderson 3, Darling 3, Goss 2, Painter 2, McCoy, Mutts).
Steals: 4 (Darling 3, Anderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|39
|38
|—
|77
|Delaware
|33
|35
|—
|68
A_1,955 (5,000).
