FG FT Reb
LIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 38 4-6 3-5 1-6 1 4 11
Agosto 36 5-9 2-2 1-2 2 1 16
Flowers 33 4-12 2-3 2-10 3 4 12
Batts 29 1-5 1-2 1-2 1 3 4
Cotton 26 3-7 2-2 0-0 1 3 10
J.Jackson 26 4-9 1-1 0-1 1 2 10
Ballantyne 8 0-0 1-4 0-0 1 1 1
Bradley 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Cisse 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-48 12-19 5-21 10 18 64

Percentages: FG .438, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Agosto 4-6, Cotton 2-5, Flowers 2-7, J.Jackson 1-4, Batts 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Flowers 4, Ballantyne 2, Agosto, Clark, Cotton, J.Jackson).

Steals: 6 (J.Jackson 2, Agosto, Batts, Cotton, Flowers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAGNER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cobb 39 6-16 1-2 1-4 2 1 19
Freeman 39 3-5 2-2 1-2 3 2 10
Ford 33 5-11 6-8 4-8 0 2 16
Morales 33 3-7 4-7 1-8 4 2 10
Szpir 30 4-6 3-4 5-9 2 5 11
Nesby 11 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Jordan-Thomas 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Martinez 7 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Totals 200 24-51 16-23 13-35 11 18 72

Percentages: FG .471, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Cobb 6-10, Freeman 2-2, Ford 0-2, Morales 0-2, Nesby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ford, Morales).

Turnovers: 12 (Morales 4, Ford 3, Cobb, Freeman, Jordan-Thomas, Martinez, Szpir).

Steals: 1 (Ford).

Technical Fouls: None.

LIU 33 31 64
Wagner 42 30 72

A_1,373 (2,100).