Vegas 1 0 1 1 3
Edmonton 1 0 1 0 2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Chiasson 11 (Klefbom, Neal), 9:00. 2, Vegas, Roy 5 (Martinez, Schmidt), 16:58 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 22 (Yamamoto), 6:46. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 22 (Smith), 11:57.

Overtime_5, Vegas, Theodore 13 (Marchessault), 2:13.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-15-16-2_48. Edmonton 3-11-9-1_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 0.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 27-16-5 (24 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 18-13-3 (48-45).

A_17,327 (18,641). T_2:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.