https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-4-Montreal-3-15084530.php
Vancouver 4, Montreal 3
Recommended Video:
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Montreal
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Montreal, Byron 3 (Domi), 5:59. 2, Montreal, Weber 15 (Danault, Tatar), 7:23. 3, Vancouver, Horvat 20 (Miller, Hughes), 15:57 (pp).
Second Period_4, Vancouver, Edler 5 (Gaudette, Virtanen), 15:36.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Weal 7 (Domi), 0:50. 6, Vancouver, Virtanen 18 (Myers, Gaudette), 5:53 (pp).
Overtime_7, Vancouver, Toffoli 21 (Horvat, Edler), 1:35.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 13-4-12-5_34. Montreal 13-12-15-0_40.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 2; Montreal 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 11-6-2 (40 shots-37 saves). Montreal, Price 26-22-6 (34-30).
A_21,187 (21,288). T_2:29.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.
View Comments