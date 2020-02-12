https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-50-NOTRE-DAME-49-OT-15049275.php
VIRGINIA 50, NOTRE DAME 49, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durham
|18
|3-4
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Mooney
|39
|4-14
|3-6
|2-14
|0
|4
|11
|Gibbs
|39
|2-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Hubb
|43
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|12
|Pflueger
|39
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|0
|Laszewski
|26
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|11
|Goodwin
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Djogo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|20-61
|3-7
|4-29
|11
|14
|49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 2-7, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 1-6, Pflueger 0-2, Mooney 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Durham, Mooney, Pflueger).
Turnovers: 6 (Hubb 3, Durham, Gibbs, Mooney).
Steals: 8 (Hubb 3, Gibbs 2, Pflueger 2, Mooney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|40
|7-15
|6-8
|0-5
|0
|2
|20
|Huff
|29
|3-5
|0-1
|1-9
|0
|3
|8
|Clark
|45
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|9
|Key
|35
|1-7
|1-2
|2-13
|2
|2
|3
|Woldetensae
|41
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|5
|Morsell
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Stattmann
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Caffaro
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|19-51
|7-11
|4-37
|8
|12
|50
Percentages: FG .373, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Huff 2-3, Clark 1-2, Morsell 1-3, Woldetensae 1-8, Diakite 0-1, Key 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Huff 2, Caffaro, Diakite, Stattmann).
Turnovers: 13 (Key 3, Woldetensae 3, Clark 2, Diakite 2, Caffaro, Huff, Morsell).
Steals: 4 (Clark, Diakite, Huff, Woldetensae).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|26
|21
|2
|—
|49
|Virginia
|22
|25
|3
|—
|50
.
