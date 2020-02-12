Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NOTRE DAME Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Durham 18 3-4 0-1 1-3 1 3 6
Mooney 39 4-14 3-6 2-14 0 4 11
Gibbs 39 2-11 0-0 0-1 1 1 6
Hubb 43 5-12 0-0 0-2 4 3 12
Pflueger 39 0-5 0-0 0-1 5 1 0
Laszewski 26 5-11 0-0 0-4 0 1 11
Goodwin 20 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 3
Djogo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 20-61 3-7 4-29 11 14 49

Percentages: FG .328, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 2-7, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 1-6, Pflueger 0-2, Mooney 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Durham, Mooney, Pflueger).

Turnovers: 6 (Hubb 3, Durham, Gibbs, Mooney).

Steals: 8 (Hubb 3, Gibbs 2, Pflueger 2, Mooney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Diakite 40 7-15 6-8 0-5 0 2 20
Huff 29 3-5 0-1 1-9 0 3 8
Clark 45 4-9 0-0 0-4 3 3 9
Key 35 1-7 1-2 2-13 2 2 3
Woldetensae 41 2-9 0-0 1-5 3 1 5
Morsell 20 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
Stattmann 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Caffaro 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 225 19-51 7-11 4-37 8 12 50

Percentages: FG .373, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Huff 2-3, Clark 1-2, Morsell 1-3, Woldetensae 1-8, Diakite 0-1, Key 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Huff 2, Caffaro, Diakite, Stattmann).

Turnovers: 13 (Key 3, Woldetensae 3, Clark 2, Diakite 2, Caffaro, Huff, Morsell).

Steals: 4 (Clark, Diakite, Huff, Woldetensae).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame 26 21 2 49
Virginia 22 25 3 50

.