VERMONT 77, DARTMOUTH 68
R.Duncan 3-8 7-8 13, Smith 10-15 1-5 24, Patella 2-5 1-2 5, Lamb 5-11 0-0 10, E.Duncan 2-5 9-9 14, Davis 4-8 0-0 8, Deloney 1-2 0-2 3, Giddens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 18-26 77.
Samuels 1-5 7-8 10, Rai 8-9 0-0 18, Foye 2-5 2-2 7, Knight 7-12 3-9 17, Ary-Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Sistare 3-7 2-3 10, Slajchert 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-45 14-22 68.
Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 5-20 (Smith 3-6, Deloney 1-2, E.Duncan 1-2, R.Duncan 0-1, Patella 0-2, Davis 0-3, Lamb 0-4), Dartmouth 6-14 (Rai 2-2, Sistare 2-4, Foye 1-2, Samuels 1-4, Ary-Turner 0-1, Slajchert 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 23 (R.Duncan, Smith, Lamb 4), Dartmouth 23 (Rai 8). Assists_Vermont 11 (R.Duncan 4), Dartmouth 12 (Samuels 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 19, Dartmouth 24. A_1,800 (2,100).