FG FT Reb
GEORGE WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jack 37 4-8 0-0 0-4 0 3 12
Battle 33 1-5 1-2 2-4 0 1 4
Nelson 30 2-10 0-1 0-1 2 1 4
Harris 29 5-13 0-1 3-7 5 3 10
Potter 28 3-14 0-0 0-3 1 1 6
Toro 23 4-8 0-0 1-6 0 1 8
Paar 11 3-5 1-1 2-3 0 1 7
Stallings 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mitola 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sasser 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Walker 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-64 2-5 9-29 9 12 51

Percentages: FG .344, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jack 4-6, Battle 1-2, Mitola 0-1, Harris 0-3, Potter 0-3, Nelson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Harris 2, Battle, Jack, Potter, Toro).

Turnovers: 9 (Nelson 2, Paar 2, Potter 2, Battle, Harris, Stallings).

Steals: 5 (Potter 2, Harris, Nelson, Toro).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VERMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lamb 39 9-15 1-2 1-8 2 0 23
Smith 34 7-16 3-3 0-3 3 2 19
R.Duncan 32 5-7 0-2 3-9 4 3 10
E.Duncan 31 2-2 0-0 0-7 5 1 6
Giddens 20 4-8 1-2 3-5 1 2 9
Patella 18 1-4 2-2 0-2 0 2 4
Deloney 13 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Davis 10 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 1 3
Adiang 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Beckett 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Garrison 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 7-11 8-37 15 11 76

Percentages: FG .500, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Lamb 4-6, E.Duncan 2-2, Smith 2-7, Davis 1-2, Deloney 0-1, Patella 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Lamb 3, R.Duncan 2, E.Duncan, Giddens).

Turnovers: 9 (Lamb 4, Giddens 2, Smith 2, R.Duncan).

Steals: 5 (Lamb 3, Deloney, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Washington 26 25 51
Vermont 43 33 76

A_3,228 (3,266).