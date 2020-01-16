https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTEP-80-UTSA-77-OT-14979337.php
UTEP 80, UTSA 77, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|42
|10-26
|6-7
|3-13
|2
|2
|29
|Wallace
|42
|10-18
|3-3
|1-5
|4
|3
|26
|Frohnen
|37
|1-6
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|2
|Barisic
|33
|5-12
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|12
|Hellums
|25
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Czumbel
|23
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Bior
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Germany
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Whiteside
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-68
|9-10
|8-36
|12
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .441, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Wallace 3-8, Jackson 3-10, Barisic 2-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barisic, Bior).
Turnovers: 13 (Wallace 4, Barisic 3, Jackson 2, Bior, Czumbel, Frohnen, Hellums).
Steals: 5 (Barisic 2, Bior, Frohnen, Wallace).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|42
|6-12
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|18
|Williams
|42
|13-24
|6-6
|1-10
|0
|3
|34
|Hawkins
|36
|1-6
|5-5
|2-8
|2
|3
|7
|Boum
|34
|2-10
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|1
|7
|Vila
|31
|2-7
|1-1
|2-7
|6
|2
|6
|Archie
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|5
|Lathon
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Odigie
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Verhoeven
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Stroud
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-66
|16-18
|8-34
|19
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .409, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Edwards 5-8, Williams 2-6, Archie 1-2, Vila 1-5, Boum 1-8, Hawkins 0-2, Stroud 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, Vila).
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 6, Hawkins 3, Odigie 2, Archie, Vila).
Steals: 5 (Williams 2, Edwards, Hawkins, Vila).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTSA
|42
|26
|9
|—
|77
|UTEP
|28
|40
|12
|—
|80
A_4,442 (12,222).
