UNLV 80, COLORADO ST. 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thistlewood
|0
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|3
|Carvacho
|0
|6-9
|4-9
|1-8
|2
|3
|16
|Moore
|0
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Stevens
|0
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|5
|Roddy
|0
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|20-49
|12-25
|5-26
|13
|11
|56
Percentages: FG .408, FT .480.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Moore 2-4, Stevens 1-2, Thistlewood 1-4, Roddy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Roddy).
Turnovers: 13 (Stevens 2, Carvacho, Moore, Roddy, Thistlewood).
Steals: 5 (Carvacho, Thistlewood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blair
|0
|2-4
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|5
|Shibel
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Coleman
|0
|3-8
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|3
|6
|Hamilton
|0
|11-18
|0-0
|3-10
|2
|3
|25
|Hardy
|0
|4-11
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|2
|11
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|4-5
|9-43
|19
|23
|80
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Hamilton 3-4, Hardy 2-6, Blair 0-1, Coleman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamilton).
Turnovers: 11 (Hamilton 2, Blair, Coleman, Hardy, Shibel).
Steals: 10 (Hardy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado St.
|29
|27
|—
|56
|UNLV
|51
|29
|—
|80
