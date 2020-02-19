Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thistlewood 0 1-7 0-0 1-1 0 2 3
Carvacho 0 6-9 4-9 1-8 2 3 16
Moore 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 6
Stevens 0 2-6 0-0 1-2 3 0 5
Roddy 0 3-5 0-0 1-4 2 2 6
Totals 200 20-49 12-25 5-26 13 11 56

Percentages: FG .408, FT .480.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Moore 2-4, Stevens 1-2, Thistlewood 1-4, Roddy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Roddy).

Turnovers: 13 (Stevens 2, Carvacho, Moore, Roddy, Thistlewood).

Steals: 5 (Carvacho, Thistlewood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UNLV Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blair 0 2-4 1-1 1-5 1 4 5
Shibel 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 4 0
Coleman 0 3-8 0-0 1-8 2 3 6
Hamilton 0 11-18 0-0 3-10 2 3 25
Hardy 0 4-11 1-2 0-2 6 2 11
Totals 200 33-66 4-5 9-43 19 23 80

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Hamilton 3-4, Hardy 2-6, Blair 0-1, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hamilton).

Turnovers: 11 (Hamilton 2, Blair, Coleman, Hardy, Shibel).

Steals: 10 (Hardy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado St. 29 27 56
UNLV 51 29 80

