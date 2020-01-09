FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Phiri 35 2-5 0-0 0-4 3 5 5
Deas 34 8-18 7-11 1-9 2 2 25
Beatty 30 6-13 1-2 2-4 1 3 14
Spencer 25 4-9 0-0 2-4 2 1 9
Ray 22 0-4 2-2 2-6 0 2 2
Hikim 14 3-7 0-0 2-3 1 3 6
Kenney 11 2-4 1-2 0-0 2 0 6
Kimbrough 10 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 4 0
Croswell 8 1-2 0-0 1-4 0 4 2
Stone 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Diagne 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-65 11-17 11-36 12 24 69

Percentages: FG .400, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Deas 2-7, Kenney 1-2, Phiri 1-4, Spencer 1-4, Beatty 1-7, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Phiri).

Turnovers: 15 (Beatty 3, Deas 2, Hikim 2, Kenney 2, Ray 2, Croswell, Kimbrough, Phiri, Spencer).

Steals: 9 (Phiri 2, Ray 2, Spencer 2, Beatty, Deas, Stone).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMASS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pierre 36 7-8 1-2 1-3 1 3 20
T.Mitchell 32 7-15 5-9 1-6 0 3 19
Diallo 31 3-8 5-6 2-12 5 3 12
East 31 3-7 4-4 0-4 5 4 11
Clergeot 30 3-8 2-3 0-2 1 2 9
K.Mitchell 16 0-0 0-0 0-2 4 1 0
Santos 9 1-1 2-4 0-0 0 0 5
Baptiste 7 0-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Walker 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-49 20-30 4-30 16 18 77

Percentages: FG .490, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Pierre 5-5, Santos 1-1, Diallo 1-2, East 1-2, Clergeot 1-4, T.Mitchell 0-1, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baptiste, Pierre).

Turnovers: 15 (East 6, T.Mitchell 4, Clergeot, Diallo, K.Mitchell, Pierre, Walker).

Steals: 8 (Diallo 2, Santos 2, Clergeot, East, Pierre, T.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle 35 34 69
UMass 41 36 77

