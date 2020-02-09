UMASS 69, GEORGE MASON 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mar
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Oduro
|26
|3-7
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|4
|8
|Greene
|38
|5-8
|7-7
|0-4
|2
|2
|19
|Johnson
|35
|3-6
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Miller
|31
|4-7
|4-7
|2-4
|2
|2
|12
|Hartwell
|26
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Wilson
|23
|2-7
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|2
|8
|Calixte
|10
|1-1
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Douglas-Stanley
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-44
|20-27
|9-24
|11
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .477, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Greene 2-5, Hartwell 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Oduro 0-1, Wilson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, Greene, Oduro).
Turnovers: 21 (Greene 8, Johnson 5, Calixte 2, Miller 2, Oduro 2, Wilson 2).
Steals: 9 (Johnson 5, Calixte, Greene, Miller, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diallo
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|2
|T.Mitchell
|27
|7-10
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|16
|K.Mitchell
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Pierre
|34
|2-12
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|4
|5
|Santos
|34
|7-9
|1-3
|4-5
|4
|3
|17
|East
|28
|6-7
|0-1
|1-5
|3
|1
|12
|Baptiste
|17
|5-7
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|2
|10
|Walker
|13
|1-2
|5-6
|0-5
|0
|2
|7
|Clergeot
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|9-14
|10-27
|12
|22
|69
Percentages: FG .518, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Santos 2-3, Clergeot 0-1, Diallo 0-1, East 0-1, Jackson 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Pierre 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Santos).
Turnovers: 19 (Diallo 5, Pierre 3, T.Mitchell 3, Baptiste 2, East 2, Jackson, K.Mitchell, Santos, Walker).
Steals: 13 (K.Mitchell 4, Baptiste 3, Santos 2, T.Mitchell 2, Clergeot, Pierre).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|35
|32
|—
|67
|UMass
|35
|34
|—
|69
A_5,719 (9,493).