https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/UC-SANTA-BARBARA-70-UC-DAVIS-56-15077571.php
UC SANTA BARBARA 70, UC DAVIS 56
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Koehler
|19
|3-6
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|8
|Manjon
|32
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|6
|Pepper
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|Printup
|27
|1-6
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|5
|Squire
|33
|2-6
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|0
|9
|Gonzalez
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|8
|Mooney
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Fuller
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|3
|Neufeld
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-51
|10-10
|3-25
|10
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .392, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Gonzalez 2-6, Squire 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Mooney 1-3, Printup 1-5, Koehler 0-1, Pepper 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fuller).
Turnovers: 11 (Fuller 2, Koehler 2, Neufeld 2, Pepper 2, Mooney, Printup, Squire).
Steals: 2 (Manjon, Pepper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SANTA BARBARA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|21
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Sow
|30
|6-7
|4-4
|0-6
|0
|2
|16
|Heidegger
|36
|7-17
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|17
|McLaughlin
|34
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|1
|8
|Ramsey
|33
|5-7
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|1
|13
|Cyrus
|29
|2-8
|0-1
|5-8
|1
|0
|4
|Idehen
|10
|4-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Toure
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nagle
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|7-9
|7-33
|17
|11
|70
Percentages: FG .491, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Ramsey 3-5, McLaughlin 2-3, Heidegger 2-7, Cyrus 0-3, Freeman 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Sow 2, Idehen).
Turnovers: 9 (Ramsey 3, McLaughlin 2, Cyrus, Heidegger, Idehen, Sow).
Steals: 4 (Cyrus 2, Idehen, McLaughlin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Davis
|26
|30
|—
|56
|UC Santa Barbara
|31
|39
|—
|70
A_2,219 (5,600).
View Comments