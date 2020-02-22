Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 45 35.0 397-860 .462 98-266 178-220 .809 1070 23.8
Lowry 44 36.4 261-622 .420 126-353 209-244 .857 857 19.5
VanVleet 46 36.0 279-675 .413 126-320 139-165 .842 823 17.9
Ibaka 45 27.2 294-558 .527 57-140 81-109 .743 726 16.1
Powell 38 28.2 210-422 .498 77-192 84-100 .840 581 15.3
Anunoby 55 29.3 226-452 .500 68-185 45-67 .672 565 10.3
Davis 56 17.5 166-348 .477 82-196 37-42 .881 451 8.1
Gasol 35 27.8 98-231 .424 50-124 26-36 .722 272 7.8
Hollis-Jefferson 44 19.6 123-259 .475 2-17 88-121 .727 336 7.6
Boucher 48 12.9 104-226 .460 22-82 69-89 .775 299 6.2
McCaw 31 24.1 60-137 .438 21-58 12-16 .750 153 4.9
Thomas 25 10.1 39-80 .488 26-54 5-7 .714 109 4.4
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 18 7.2 12-34 .353 3-15 6-8 .750 33 1.8
Johnson 18 4.8 8-28 .286 2-12 3-4 .750 21 1.2
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 23 5.1 7-21 .333 5-16 1-6 .167 20 0.9
Watson 2 2.5 0-0 .000 0-0 1-2 .500 1 0.5
TEAM 56 241.8 2288-4963 .461 766-2033 988-1240 .797 6330 113.0
OPPONENTS 56 241.8 2130-4965 .429 725-2157 980-1277 .767 5965 106.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 53 291 344 7.6 155 3.4 123 0 44 107 42
Lowry 26 183 209 4.8 337 7.7 140 0 54 131 18
VanVleet 18 157 175 3.8 313 6.8 109 0 88 106 13
Ibaka 92 266 358 8.0 60 1.3 126 0 24 88 38
Powell 22 125 147 3.9 64 1.7 76 0 48 57 14
Anunoby 61 235 296 5.4 84 1.5 129 0 65 69 39
Davis 45 151 196 3.5 96 1.7 92 0 31 57 11
Gasol 29 197 226 6.5 122 3.5 101 0 28 43 33
Hollis-Jefferson 86 129 215 4.9 78 1.8 95 0 42 43 18
Boucher 82 122 204 4.2 20 .4 90 0 18 20 45
McCaw 16 51 67 2.2 70 2.3 48 0 33 25 4
Thomas 4 30 34 1.4 13 .5 21 0 7 8 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 9 16 25 1.4 5 .3 18 0 4 7 1
Johnson 3 15 18 1.0 6 .3 8 0 3 8 2
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .6 8 .3 11 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 1 1 .5 1 .5 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 549 1988 2537 45.3 1434 25.6 1195 0 494 817 281
OPPONENTS 640 1959 2599 46.4 1420 25.4 1107 1 392 955 294