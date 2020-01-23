AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 33 35.2 291-641 .454 72-196 121-149 .812 775 23.5
Lowry 33 37.1 198-485 .408 98-282 165-194 .851 659 20.0
VanVleet 34 35.9 206-508 .406 94-234 122-146 .836 628 18.5
Powell 33 28.7 188-366 .514 70-170 78-92 .848 524 15.9
Ibaka 34 26.5 204-407 .501 33-89 64-86 .744 505 14.9
Anunoby 43 29.5 185-376 .492 58-158 35-53 .660 463 10.8
Hollis-Jefferson 36 20.1 105-223 .471 2-14 73-99 .737 285 7.9
Gasol 32 27.8 89-212 .420 45-112 25-35 .714 248 7.8
Davis 44 16.9 117-253 .462 56-141 30-32 .938 320 7.3
Boucher 38 12.7 78-172 .453 20-63 52-71 .732 228 6.0
McCaw 23 25.4 51-116 .440 16-48 7-9 .778 125 5.4
Thomas 17 11.1 28-60 .467 21-45 5-7 .714 82 4.8
Brissett 13 8.7 11-30 .367 3-12 5-6 .833 30 2.3
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Johnson 14 5.2 7-26 .269 2-12 3-4 .750 19 1.4
Hernandez 4 2.8 1-5 .200 0-1 2-2 1.000 4 1.0
Miller 21 5.5 7-20 .350 5-15 1-6 .167 20 1.0
Watson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 44 242.3 1769-3905 .453 596-1594 790-993 .796 4924 111.9
OPPONENTS 44 242.3 1672-3921 .426 567-1691 749-988 .758 4660 105.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 40 213 253 7.7 115 3.5 92 0 32 84 32
Lowry 19 129 148 4.5 248 7.5 103 0 38 95 14
VanVleet 12 120 132 3.9 230 6.8 79 0 67 82 12
Powell 16 112 128 3.9 57 1.7 66 0 38 50 13
Ibaka 72 212 284 8.4 43 1.3 95 0 17 67 28
Anunoby 47 194 241 5.6 71 1.7 106 0 48 55 28
Hollis-Jefferson 79 107 186 5.2 63 1.8 76 0 34 36 14
Gasol 24 180 204 6.4 112 3.5 94 0 28 42 31
Davis 33 119 152 3.5 86 2.0 65 0 23 46 8
Boucher 72 95 167 4.4 17 .4 64 0 13 16 34
McCaw 11 38 49 2.1 57 2.5 39 0 27 23 4
Thomas 3 20 23 1.4 7 .4 15 0 4 7 0
Brissett 8 12 20 1.5 4 .3 15 0 3 4 1
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Johnson 3 12 15 1.1 4 .3 7 0 3 7 1
Hernandez 2 5 7 1.8 0 .0 6 0 1 1 0
Miller 1 13 14 .7 8 .4 11 0 4 3 2
Watson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 442 1582 2024 46.0 1124 25.5 935 0 380 652 223
OPPONENTS 500 1561 2061 46.8 1111 25.3 884 1 309 743 244