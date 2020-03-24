Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 24, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 70 47 33 80 19 8 12 0 5 290 .162
F 16 Mitchell Marner 59 16 51 67 6 16 6 0 2 154 .104
F 91 John Tavares 63 26 34 60 -7 24 7 0 4 197 .132
F 88 William Nylander 68 31 28 59 -2 12 9 0 7 197 .157
D 94 Tyson Barrie 70 5 34 39 -7 16 1 0 0 169 .030
F 11 Zach Hyman 51 21 16 37 13 23 3 1 1 106 .198
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 69 13 23 36 0 22 0 2 2 121 .107
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 65 9 19 28 -2 32 1 0 1 88 .102
D 44 Morgan Rielly 47 3 24 27 6 24 0 0 2 123 .024
F 19 Jason Spezza 58 9 16 25 -3 18 2 0 0 73 .123
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
D 8 Jake Muzzin 53 6 17 23 12 40 0 0 1 99 .061
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 43 8 13 21 0 14 4 0 1 78 .103
D 3 Justin Holl 68 2 16 18 13 43 0 0 0 89 .022
F 47 Pierre Engvall 48 8 7 15 4 6 0 1 3 72 .111
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 61 7 5 12 -4 10 0 0 0 42 .167
D 23 Travis Dermott 56 4 7 11 14 37 0 0 1 65 .062
F 15 Dmytro Timashov 39 4 5 9 1 16 0 0 1 34 .118
D 83 Cody Ceci 56 1 7 8 7 20 0 0 1 48 .021
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 28 1 7 8 -7 10 0 0 1 22 .045
F 12 Trevor Moore 27 3 2 5 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .073
D 52 Martin Marincin 26 1 3 4 -1 14 0 0 1 28 .036
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 73 Kyle Clifford 16 1 2 3 -1 23 0 0 0 21 .048
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 96 Egor Korshkov 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 11 0 1 1 -5 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Mason Marchment 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 48 Calle Rosen 4 0 1 1 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 62 Denis Malgin 8 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 70 237 395 632 55 472 45 5 35 2302 .103
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 222 369 591 -80 472 43 7 29 2233 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 52 3006 2.85 29 13 7 3 143 1577 0.909 0 0 0
35 Michael Hutchinson 15 787 3.66 4 9 1 1 48 421 0.886 0 0 0
36 Jack Campbell 6 365 2.63 3 2 1 0 16 189 0.915 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 70 4261 3.04 36 25 9 4 213 2225 .901 237 395 472
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 4261 3.17 34 28 8 1 222 2287 .897 222 369 472