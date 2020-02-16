https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-15060570.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 16, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|59
|42
|29
|71
|13
|8
|11
|0
|4
|240
|.175
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|48
|15
|44
|59
|1
|14
|6
|0
|2
|122
|.123
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|57
|26
|25
|51
|1
|8
|6
|0
|5
|166
|.157
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|52
|23
|28
|51
|-3
|20
|6
|0
|4
|167
|.138
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|59
|5
|28
|33
|-5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|149
|.034
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|40
|17
|15
|32
|8
|21
|3
|1
|1
|79
|.215
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|58
|11
|21
|32
|2
|10
|0
|2
|2
|100
|.110
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|46
|3
|24
|27
|6
|22
|0
|0
|2
|122
|.025
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|54
|8
|17
|25
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|77
|.104
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|39
|8
|15
|23
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|98
|.082
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|43
|8
|13
|21
|0
|14
|4
|0
|1
|78
|.103
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|47
|9
|12
|21
|-5
|16
|2
|0
|0
|60
|.150
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|48
|4
|12
|16
|7
|36
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.045
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|57
|1
|14
|15
|8
|37
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.013
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|37
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|0
|1
|3
|60
|.117
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|51
|6
|4
|10
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.167
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|45
|4
|5
|9
|11
|31
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.075
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|38
|4
|5
|9
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.121
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|54
|1
|7
|8
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.021
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|19
|1
|6
|7
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.053
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|27
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.073
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|7
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|36
|Mason Marchment
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|20
|Kenny Agostino
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Jeremy Bracco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|32
|Tyler Gaudet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|45
|Teemu Kivihalme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|208
|343
|551
|60
|394
|40
|5
|30
|1976
|.105
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|190
|320
|510
|-83
|380
|36
|7
|24
|1890
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|43
|2462
|2.88
|24
|10
|6
|1
|118
|1300
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|15
|787
|3.66
|4
|9
|1
|1
|48
|421
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|4
|1451
|2.4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|124
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|59
|3596
|3.08
|31
|20
|8
|2
|182
|1883
|.900
|208
|343
|394
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|59
|3596
|3.31
|28
|23
|8
|0
|195
|1963
|.895
|190
|320
|380
