THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 23, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 37 23 18 41 11 6 6 0 3 135 .170
F 16 Mitchell Marner 26 8 22 30 1 6 4 0 0 68 .118
F 88 William Nylander 37 13 14 27 1 8 2 0 1 98 .133
F 91 John Tavares 30 13 13 26 -2 10 1 0 3 91 .143
D 44 Morgan Rielly 37 3 21 24 6 22 0 0 2 94 .032
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 37 7 14 21 9 4 0 1 1 91 .077
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 37 8 11 19 -1 6 0 2 1 59 .136
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 30 6 10 16 2 14 4 0 1 66 .091
D 94 Tyson Barrie 37 3 12 15 -6 8 1 0 0 92 .033
D 8 Jake Muzzin 36 3 10 13 6 30 0 0 0 67 .045
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 32 6 6 12 1 22 1 0 1 49 .122
F 19 Jason Spezza 25 4 8 12 -3 12 1 0 0 31 .129
D 3 Justin Holl 35 1 10 11 10 23 0 0 0 39 .026
F 11 Zach Hyman 18 8 3 11 4 4 1 1 1 43 .186
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 33 4 4 8 1 10 0 0 0 26 .154
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 25 3 5 8 4 10 0 0 1 21 .143
D 83 Cody Ceci 37 1 6 7 9 12 0 0 1 33 .030
D 23 Travis Dermott 24 3 3 6 9 19 0 0 1 32 .094
F 47 Pierre Engvall 15 2 4 6 4 0 0 1 1 20 .100
F 42 Trevor Moore 22 3 2 5 -1 4 0 0 0 36 .083
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 6 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 77 Adam Brooks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 124 203 327 62 258 21 5 18 1232 .101
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 114 190 304 -77 230 26 3 16 1195 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 29 1736 2.52 18 8 3 1 73 896 0.919 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 8 428 4.06 1 5 1 0 29 255 0.886 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2249 2.92 19 14 4 1 108 1189 .905 124 203 258
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2249 3.19 18 15 4 0 118 1226 .899 114 190 230