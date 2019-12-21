https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Toronto-Maple-Leafs-Stax-14923889.php
Toronto Maple Leafs Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|36
|21
|17
|38
|8
|6
|5
|0
|2
|131
|.160
|F
|16
|Mitchell Marner
|25
|8
|20
|28
|-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|67
|.119
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|36
|13
|14
|27
|1
|8
|2
|0
|1
|95
|.137
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|29
|13
|12
|25
|-2
|10
|1
|0
|3
|89
|.146
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|36
|3
|20
|23
|5
|22
|0
|0
|2
|93
|.032
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|36
|7
|14
|21
|9
|4
|0
|1
|1
|88
|.080
|F
|24
|Kasperi Kapanen
|36
|8
|11
|19
|-1
|6
|0
|2
|1
|58
|.138
|F
|18
|Andreas Johnsson
|30
|6
|10
|16
|2
|14
|4
|0
|1
|66
|.091
|D
|94
|Tyson Barrie
|36
|3
|12
|15
|-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.033
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|35
|3
|10
|13
|5
|24
|0
|0
|0
|67
|.045
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|31
|6
|6
|12
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|25
|4
|8
|12
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|31
|.129
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|34
|1
|10
|11
|9
|18
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.027
|F
|33
|Frederik Gauthier
|32
|4
|4
|8
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.154
|F
|11
|Zach Hyman
|17
|6
|2
|8
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|41
|.146
|F
|41
|Dmytro Timashov
|24
|3
|5
|8
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.143
|D
|83
|Cody Ceci
|36
|1
|6
|7
|8
|12
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.030
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|23
|3
|3
|6
|8
|9
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.094
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|14
|2
|4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|.118
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|21
|3
|2
|5
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.083
|F
|61
|Nic Petan
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|F
|21
|Nick Shore
|21
|2
|1
|3
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Pontus Aberg
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|77
|Adam Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|25
|Kevin Gravel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|52
|Martin Marincin
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|120
|197
|317
|47
|235
|20
|5
|17
|1209
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|113
|188
|301
|-62
|213
|25
|3
|16
|1165
|.097
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Frederik Andersen
|29
|1736
|2.52
|18
|8
|3
|1
|73
|896
|0.919
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|7
|369
|4.55
|0
|5
|1
|0
|28
|225
|0.876
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Kasimir Kaskisuo
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|38
|0.842
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2189
|2.97
|18
|14
|4
|1
|107
|1159
|.903
|120
|197
|235
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2189
|3.17
|18
|14
|4
|0
|114
|1203
|.901
|113
|188
|213
View Comments