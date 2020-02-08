Toronto 5, Anaheim 4
Recommended Video:
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|4
|Toronto
|1
|2
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Toronto, Johnsson 8 (Matthews, Marner), 4:36. 2, Anaheim, Deslauriers 2 (Henrique, Fowler), 10:36.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 21 (Matthews, Hyman), 3:38 (pp). 4, Toronto, Matthews 40 (Marner, Tavares), 13:18.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Jones 7 (Rowney), 8:34 (sh). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 18 (Terry, Kase), 12:47 (pp). 7, Toronto, Spezza 9 (Kapanen, Muzzin), 16:33. 8, Anaheim, Grant 13 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 19:02.
Overtime_9, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Marner, Matthews), 4:53 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-8-15-0_30. Toronto 10-17-4-4_35.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Toronto 2 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 6-5-2 (34 shots-29 saves). Toronto, Campbell 8-10-2 (30-26).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:44.
Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.