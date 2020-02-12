Recommended Video:

Arizona 1 1 0 0 2
Toronto 1 0 1 1 3

First Period_1, Arizona, Dvorak 17 (Ekman-Larsson, Garland), 1:04. 2, Toronto, Hyman 15 (Kerfoot, Barrie), 14:23.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Soderberg 14 (Richardson, Chychrun), 19:13.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Hyman 16 (Kerfoot, Tavares), 1:33.

Overtime_5, Toronto, Kapanen 11, 3:42.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-14-8-3_37. Toronto 13-10-14-4_41.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 2-3-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Campbell 10-10-3 (37-35).

A_19,039 (18,819). T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Mitch Dunning. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Mark Shewchyk.