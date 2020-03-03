https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-15101483.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|63
|31
|49
|80
|25
|34
|4
|0
|6
|191
|.162
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|61
|23
|37
|60
|27
|11
|7
|0
|4
|130
|.177
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|63
|9
|44
|53
|24
|31
|3
|0
|2
|149
|.060
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|63
|24
|23
|47
|19
|20
|7
|0
|6
|120
|.200
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|63
|15
|27
|42
|26
|26
|1
|0
|3
|108
|.139
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|64
|16
|24
|40
|25
|22
|4
|1
|2
|119
|.134
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|65
|8
|25
|33
|23
|34
|1
|0
|0
|122
|.066
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|65
|9
|23
|32
|15
|49
|5
|0
|0
|109
|.083
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|60
|14
|15
|29
|9
|14
|1
|0
|2
|108
|.130
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|65
|10
|16
|26
|-7
|42
|1
|2
|5
|108
|.093
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|59
|8
|13
|21
|1
|66
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.107
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|56
|6
|11
|17
|-4
|40
|0
|1
|0
|71
|.085
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|11
|12
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|50
|8
|4
|12
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|55
|.145
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|62
|5
|6
|11
|8
|45
|0
|0
|1
|118
|.042
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|35
|2
|3
|5
|-9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.049
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|3
|1
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|36
|1
|2
|3
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|24
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Barclay Goodrow
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|228
|394
|622
|180
|637
|46
|4
|39
|2037
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|183
|307
|490
|-198
|602
|39
|7
|24
|1996
|.092
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|48
|2884
|2.62
|33
|12
|3
|2
|126
|1464
|0.914
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|17
|1016
|2.83
|8
|7
|2
|1
|48
|523
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3938
|2.68
|41
|19
|5
|3
|174
|1987
|.908
|228
|394
|637
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3938
|3.34
|24
|33
|8
|0
|217
|2026
|.888
|183
|307
|602
