Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|62
|31
|47
|78
|26
|34
|4
|0
|6
|189
|.164
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|60
|23
|37
|60
|28
|11
|7
|0
|4
|129
|.178
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|62
|9
|44
|53
|24
|31
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.061
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|62
|23
|23
|46
|19
|20
|7
|0
|5
|117
|.197
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|62
|15
|27
|42
|25
|26
|1
|0
|3
|108
|.139
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|63
|15
|24
|39
|26
|20
|3
|1
|2
|115
|.130
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|64
|8
|25
|33
|25
|34
|1
|0
|0
|120
|.067
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|64
|9
|21
|30
|16
|47
|5
|0
|0
|108
|.083
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|59
|13
|15
|28
|9
|14
|0
|0
|2
|105
|.124
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|64
|9
|16
|25
|-8
|42
|1
|1
|5
|107
|.084
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|58
|8
|13
|21
|2
|66
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.111
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|55
|6
|10
|16
|-5
|40
|0
|1
|0
|71
|.085
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|11
|12
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|50
|8
|4
|12
|-9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|55
|.145
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|61
|5
|6
|11
|8
|43
|0
|0
|1
|116
|.043
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|34
|2
|3
|5
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|3
|1
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|35
|1
|1
|2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|24
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|23
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Barclay Goodrow
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|224
|386
|610
|181
|631
|44
|3
|38
|2004
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|180
|302
|482
|-198
|592
|38
|7
|24
|1975
|.091
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|47
|2824
|2.61
|32
|12
|3
|2
|123
|1443
|0.915
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|17
|1016
|2.83
|8
|7
|2
|1
|48
|523
|0.908
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|64
|3878
|2.67
|40
|19
|5
|3
|171
|1966
|.909
|224
|386
|631
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|64
|3878
|3.33
|24
|32
|8
|0
|213
|1993
|.888
|180
|302
|592
