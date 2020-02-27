Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 27, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 61 30 46 76 26 32 4 0 6 187 .160
F 91 Steven Stamkos 57 29 37 66 14 22 10 0 6 176 .165
F 21 Brayden Point 59 22 36 58 28 11 7 0 4 127 .173
D 77 Victor Hedman 61 9 43 52 25 31 3 0 2 141 .064
F 17 Alex Killorn 61 23 23 46 21 18 7 0 5 113 .204
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 61 15 27 42 27 26 1 0 3 106 .142
F 18 Ondrej Palat 62 15 24 39 24 20 3 1 2 114 .132
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 63 8 25 33 24 34 1 0 0 119 .067
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 63 9 21 30 17 47 5 0 0 100 .090
F 9 Tyler Johnson 58 13 15 28 9 14 0 0 2 101 .129
F 37 Yanni Gourde 63 9 16 25 -8 40 1 1 5 106 .085
F 14 Patrick Maroon 58 8 13 21 2 66 1 0 1 72 .111
F 13 Cedric Paquette 54 6 10 16 -5 30 0 1 0 70 .086
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 1 11 12 7 17 0 0 0 49 .020
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 49 8 4 12 -8 8 1 0 1 54 .148
D 81 Erik Cernak 60 5 6 11 9 43 0 0 1 116 .043
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 37 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 35 .114
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 33 2 3 5 -6 8 0 0 0 38 .053
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 3 1 3 4 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 34 1 1 2 2 14 0 0 0 36 .028
D 2 Luke Schenn 23 1 1 2 -8 21 0 0 0 27 .037
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
F 19 Barclay Goodrow 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 9 0 1 1 -6 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 24 Zach Bogosian 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 20 Blake Coleman 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 63 222 383 605 192 597 44 3 38 1966 .113
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 175 298 473 -208 580 37 7 23 1948 .090

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 47 2824 2.61 32 12 3 2 123 1443 0.915 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 16 957 2.76 8 6 2 1 44 497 0.911 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 63 3818 2.65 40 18 5 3 167 1940 .910 222 383 597
OPPONENT TOTALS 63 3818 3.35 23 32 8 0 211 1955 .887 175 298 580