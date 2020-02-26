https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-15085669.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|61
|30
|46
|76
|26
|32
|4
|0
|6
|187
|.160
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|57
|29
|37
|66
|14
|22
|10
|0
|6
|176
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|59
|22
|36
|58
|28
|11
|7
|0
|4
|127
|.173
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|61
|9
|43
|52
|25
|31
|3
|0
|2
|141
|.064
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|61
|23
|23
|46
|21
|18
|7
|0
|5
|113
|.204
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|61
|15
|27
|42
|27
|26
|1
|0
|3
|106
|.142
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|62
|15
|24
|39
|24
|20
|3
|1
|2
|114
|.132
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|63
|8
|25
|33
|24
|34
|1
|0
|0
|119
|.067
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|63
|9
|21
|30
|17
|47
|5
|0
|0
|100
|.090
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|58
|13
|15
|28
|9
|14
|0
|0
|2
|101
|.129
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|63
|9
|16
|25
|-8
|40
|1
|1
|5
|106
|.085
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|58
|8
|13
|21
|2
|66
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.111
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|54
|6
|10
|16
|-5
|30
|0
|1
|0
|70
|.086
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|48
|1
|11
|12
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|49
|8
|4
|12
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|1
|54
|.148
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|60
|5
|6
|11
|9
|43
|0
|0
|1
|116
|.043
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|37
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|33
|1
|6
|7
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|33
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.053
|D
|33
|Cameron Gaunce
|3
|1
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|34
|1
|1
|2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|23
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|19
|Barclay Goodrow
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|222
|383
|605
|192
|597
|44
|3
|38
|1966
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|175
|298
|473
|-208
|580
|37
|7
|23
|1948
|.090
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|47
|2824
|2.61
|32
|12
|3
|2
|123
|1443
|0.915
|0
|4
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|16
|957
|2.76
|8
|6
|2
|1
|44
|497
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3818
|2.65
|40
|18
|5
|3
|167
|1940
|.910
|222
|383
|597
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3818
|3.35
|23
|32
|8
|0
|211
|1955
|.887
|175
|298
|580
