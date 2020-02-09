Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 54 25 42 67 25 28 4 0 4 162 .154
F 91 Steven Stamkos 52 26 33 59 13 20 8 0 6 161 .161
F 21 Brayden Point 52 20 31 51 24 11 7 0 3 114 .175
D 77 Victor Hedman 53 9 36 45 18 27 3 0 2 120 .075
F 17 Alex Killorn 53 21 20 41 16 18 7 0 5 104 .202
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 54 14 25 39 24 24 1 0 3 91 .154
F 18 Ondrej Palat 54 14 22 36 26 20 3 1 2 102 .137
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 55 7 21 28 24 24 1 0 0 104 .067
F 9 Tyler Johnson 50 13 14 27 10 14 0 0 2 87 .149
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 55 8 19 27 14 41 4 0 0 85 .094
F 37 Yanni Gourde 55 6 14 20 -8 34 1 0 3 92 .065
F 14 Patrick Maroon 50 6 11 17 1 62 1 0 1 64 .094
F 13 Cedric Paquette 47 4 9 13 -6 28 0 1 0 64 .063
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 48 1 11 12 7 17 0 0 0 49 .020
D 81 Erik Cernak 52 5 6 11 5 29 0 0 1 105 .048
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 42 7 4 11 -8 6 1 0 1 48 .146
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 34 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 32 .125
D 44 Jan Rutta 33 1 6 7 6 14 0 0 0 43 .023
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 27 2 3 5 -7 4 0 0 0 31 .065
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 27 1 1 2 7 6 0 0 0 30 .033
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 16 1 0 1 -8 15 0 0 0 14 .071
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 8 0 1 1 -5 6 0 0 0 6 .000
D 33 Cameron Gaunce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 197 339 536 170 511 41 2 33 1724 .114
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 150 253 403 -184 524 28 7 20 1693 .089

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 41 2465 2.48 29 9 3 2 102 1247 0.918 0 4 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 14 833 2.88 6 6 2 1 40 438 0.909 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3331 2.58 35 15 5 3 142 1685 .911 197 339 511
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3331 3.42 20 30 5 0 188 1715 .886 150 253 524