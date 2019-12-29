https://www.darientimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Tampa-Bay-Lightning-Stax-14937492.php
Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|35
|13
|27
|40
|4
|16
|3
|0
|1
|100
|.130
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|34
|9
|27
|36
|2
|17
|3
|0
|2
|85
|.106
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|33
|14
|20
|34
|-4
|12
|7
|0
|3
|105
|.133
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|34
|13
|18
|31
|7
|12
|6
|0
|2
|76
|.171
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|33
|14
|16
|30
|4
|7
|6
|0
|2
|73
|.192
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|35
|8
|16
|24
|7
|14
|1
|0
|2
|60
|.133
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|36
|5
|18
|23
|11
|18
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.063
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|36
|10
|11
|21
|10
|14
|2
|1
|2
|81
|.123
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|36
|6
|13
|19
|1
|28
|4
|0
|0
|59
|.102
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|36
|6
|11
|17
|-2
|23
|1
|0
|3
|63
|.095
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|31
|7
|8
|15
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|61
|.115
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|34
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.102
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|36
|1
|9
|10
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|28
|4
|6
|10
|-6
|20
|0
|1
|0
|40
|.100
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|33
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.125
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|33
|2
|3
|5
|-3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.029
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|19
|1
|3
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|24
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|14
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|8
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|128
|225
|353
|1
|353
|35
|2
|18
|1188
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|115
|197
|312
|-8
|376
|23
|5
|17
|1160
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|27
|1619
|2.85
|16
|9
|2
|0
|77
|835
|0.908
|0
|3
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|9
|538
|3.46
|3
|4
|2
|0
|31
|318
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2184
|3.0
|19
|13
|4
|0
|108
|1153
|.901
|128
|225
|353
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2184
|3.5
|17
|15
|4
|0
|126
|1186
|.892
|115
|197
|376
