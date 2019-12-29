THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 35 13 27 40 4 16 3 0 1 100 .130
D 77 Victor Hedman 34 9 27 36 2 17 3 0 2 85 .106
F 91 Steven Stamkos 33 14 20 34 -4 12 7 0 3 105 .133
F 17 Alex Killorn 34 13 18 31 7 12 6 0 2 76 .171
F 21 Brayden Point 33 14 16 30 4 7 6 0 2 73 .192
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 35 8 16 24 7 14 1 0 2 60 .133
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 36 5 18 23 11 18 1 0 0 79 .063
F 18 Ondrej Palat 36 10 11 21 10 14 2 1 2 81 .123
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 36 6 13 19 1 28 4 0 0 59 .102
F 37 Yanni Gourde 36 6 11 17 -2 23 1 0 3 63 .095
F 9 Tyler Johnson 31 7 8 15 -2 2 0 0 1 61 .115
F 14 Patrick Maroon 34 5 7 12 -2 38 1 0 0 49 .102
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 36 1 9 10 1 11 0 0 0 35 .029
F 13 Cedric Paquette 28 4 6 10 -6 20 0 1 0 40 .100
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 33 4 3 7 -2 16 0 0 0 32 .125
D 81 Erik Cernak 33 2 3 5 -3 23 0 0 0 69 .029
D 44 Jan Rutta 19 1 3 4 1 10 0 0 0 28 .036
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 24 1 3 4 -5 6 0 0 0 30 .033
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 17 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 21 .048
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 14 1 0 1 -8 13 0 0 0 13 .077
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 8 1 0 1 -4 2 0 0 0 10 .100
F 92 Alexander Volkov 4 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 36 128 225 353 1 353 35 2 18 1188 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 115 197 312 -8 376 23 5 17 1160 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 27 1619 2.85 16 9 2 0 77 835 0.908 0 3 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 9 538 3.46 3 4 2 0 31 318 0.903 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 36 2184 3.0 19 13 4 0 108 1153 .901 128 225 353
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2184 3.5 17 15 4 0 126 1186 .892 115 197 376