Tampa Bay Lightning Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|33
|12
|25
|37
|3
|16
|2
|0
|1
|97
|.124
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|13
|17
|30
|-8
|12
|7
|0
|3
|100
|.130
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|32
|7
|22
|29
|-3
|17
|3
|0
|1
|77
|.091
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|32
|10
|17
|27
|3
|10
|5
|0
|2
|70
|.143
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|31
|13
|13
|26
|3
|5
|6
|0
|2
|68
|.191
|D
|22
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|34
|5
|18
|23
|12
|18
|1
|0
|0
|76
|.066
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|33
|7
|15
|22
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|56
|.125
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|34
|10
|9
|19
|9
|14
|2
|1
|2
|78
|.128
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|34
|5
|13
|18
|1
|28
|3
|0
|0
|57
|.088
|F
|37
|Yanni Gourde
|34
|6
|11
|17
|-2
|23
|1
|0
|3
|58
|.103
|F
|9
|Tyler Johnson
|30
|7
|8
|15
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.117
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|32
|5
|7
|12
|-2
|36
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.104
|F
|13
|Cedric Paquette
|26
|4
|6
|10
|-6
|20
|0
|1
|0
|35
|.114
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|34
|1
|8
|9
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|31
|4
|3
|7
|-2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.143
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|31
|2
|2
|4
|-4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.029
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|17
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|23
|Carter Verhaeghe
|23
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|28
|Luke Witkowski
|12
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|55
|Braydon Coburn
|17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|89
|Cory Conacher
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|14
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|0
|Gemel Smith
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.000
|F
|67
|Mitchell Stephens
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|92
|Alexander Volkov
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|117
|205
|322
|-24
|341
|32
|2
|16
|1124
|.104
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|110
|189
|299
|17
|366
|21
|5
|17
|1087
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|25
|1500
|2.88
|14
|9
|2
|0
|72
|762
|0.906
|0
|2
|4
|35
|Curtis McElhinney
|9
|538
|3.46
|3
|4
|2
|0
|31
|318
|0.903
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|34
|2064
|3.03
|17
|13
|4
|0
|103
|1080
|.899
|117
|205
|341
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|34
|2064
|3.38
|17
|13
|4
|0
|115
|1122
|.896
|110
|189
|366
