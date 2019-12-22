THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 22, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 33 12 25 37 3 16 2 0 1 97 .124
F 91 Steven Stamkos 31 13 17 30 -8 12 7 0 3 100 .130
D 77 Victor Hedman 32 7 22 29 -3 17 3 0 1 77 .091
F 17 Alex Killorn 32 10 17 27 3 10 5 0 2 70 .143
F 21 Brayden Point 31 13 13 26 3 5 6 0 2 68 .191
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 34 5 18 23 12 18 1 0 0 76 .066
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 33 7 15 22 3 14 1 0 1 56 .125
F 18 Ondrej Palat 34 10 9 19 9 14 2 1 2 78 .128
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 34 5 13 18 1 28 3 0 0 57 .088
F 37 Yanni Gourde 34 6 11 17 -2 23 1 0 3 58 .103
F 9 Tyler Johnson 30 7 8 15 -2 2 0 0 1 60 .117
F 14 Patrick Maroon 32 5 7 12 -2 36 1 0 0 48 .104
F 13 Cedric Paquette 26 4 6 10 -6 20 0 1 0 35 .114
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 34 1 8 9 0 11 0 0 0 34 .029
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 31 4 3 7 -2 14 0 0 0 28 .143
D 81 Erik Cernak 31 2 2 4 -4 23 0 0 0 69 .029
D 44 Jan Rutta 17 1 3 4 -3 10 0 0 0 25 .040
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 23 1 3 4 -5 6 0 0 0 29 .034
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 17 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 21 .048
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 14 1 0 1 -8 13 0 0 0 13 .077
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 6 0 0 0 -4 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 4 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 34 117 205 322 -24 341 32 2 16 1124 .104
OPPONENT TOTALS 34 110 189 299 17 366 21 5 17 1087 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 25 1500 2.88 14 9 2 0 72 762 0.906 0 2 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 9 538 3.46 3 4 2 0 31 318 0.903 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 34 2064 3.03 17 13 4 0 103 1080 .899 117 205 341
OPPONENT TOTALS 34 2064 3.38 17 13 4 0 115 1122 .896 110 189 366