THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 19, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 86 Nikita Kucherov 31 11 24 35 3 16 2 0 1 88 .125
F 91 Steven Stamkos 29 13 17 30 -7 12 7 0 3 90 .144
D 77 Victor Hedman 30 7 21 28 0 17 3 0 1 68 .103
F 17 Alex Killorn 30 9 17 26 5 10 4 0 2 65 .138
F 21 Brayden Point 29 13 12 25 3 5 6 0 2 67 .194
F 71 Anthony Cirelli 31 7 15 22 4 14 1 0 1 51 .137
D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 32 5 17 22 11 18 1 0 0 73 .068
F 37 Yanni Gourde 32 6 11 17 1 21 1 0 3 55 .109
F 18 Ondrej Palat 32 9 7 16 8 14 2 1 2 75 .120
D 98 Mikhail Sergachev 32 4 12 16 0 28 2 0 0 51 .078
F 9 Tyler Johnson 28 7 7 14 0 2 0 0 1 56 .125
F 14 Patrick Maroon 30 5 7 12 0 36 1 0 0 45 .111
F 13 Cedric Paquette 24 4 6 10 -3 20 0 1 0 34 .118
D 27 Ryan McDonagh 32 1 8 9 2 11 0 0 0 33 .030
F 7 Mathieu Joseph 31 4 3 7 -2 14 0 0 0 28 .143
D 81 Erik Cernak 29 2 2 4 -3 23 0 0 0 63 .032
D 44 Jan Rutta 15 1 3 4 -2 8 0 0 0 23 .043
F 23 Carter Verhaeghe 22 1 3 4 -5 4 0 0 0 26 .038
F 28 Luke Witkowski 12 1 2 3 -4 13 0 0 0 10 .100
D 55 Braydon Coburn 17 1 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 21 .048
F 89 Cory Conacher 4 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 5 .000
D 2 Luke Schenn 13 1 0 1 -7 13 0 0 0 13 .077
F 0 Gemel Smith 3 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1 1.000
F 67 Mitchell Stephens 4 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 92 Alexander Volkov 4 0 0 0 -5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 32 113 197 310 -5 331 30 2 16 1049 .108
OPPONENT TOTALS 32 103 176 279 0 344 20 4 15 1032 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 24 1437 2.84 14 9 1 0 68 742 0.908 0 2 4
35 Curtis McElhinney 8 481 3.62 3 3 2 0 29 284 0.898 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 32 1941 3.03 17 12 3 0 97 1026 .900 113 197 331
OPPONENT TOTALS 32 1941 3.47 15 13 4 0 111 1047 .892 103 176 344